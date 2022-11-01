Two University of Central Arkansas Bears, Myles Butler and Darius Hale, earned ASUN Player of the Week honors on Monday.

Butler, a redshirt freshman wide receiver from Montgomery, Ala., was named the ASUN Freshman of the Week, while Hale, a sophomore from Pearland, Texas, was the ASUN Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season.

