CABOT — The Conway Wampus Cats lost their first conference baseball game of the season Friday, dropping an 8-3 decision to the Cabot Panthers at the Brian Wade Conrade Memorial Field.
With the loss, Conway falls to 8-1 in league play, tied with Cabot in the loss column. If Cabot and Conway tie at the end of the regular season, Cabot owns the tiebreaker because of run differential in the two games played. Conway beat Cabot 6-3 earlier this season.
The game was scoreless until the Panthers plated four runs in the bottom of the third.
Conway finally got on the board in the top of fifth. Sam Gregg led off with a single then stole second base. He scored on a double by Shaun Cover, who was tagged out trying to go to third base. Preston Prock walked. Riley Nicholson, running for Prock, scored on an error.
Cabot scored four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to lead 8-2. Conway got one run back in the top of the seventh. Cover doubled and scored on a single by Will Thompson.
For the game, Conway stranded eight runners on base, including five in scoring position.
“We have to maintain our mentality as a team when things don’t go our way,” Conway coach Leighton Hardin said. “That is the mark of a championship team. We weathered a lot today to keep ourselves in the game, but after the top of the sixth, we lost our edge and let the game get away.
“That’s baseball and life. Things aren’t always going to bounce your way, but your attitude and mentality have to stay the same.”
Cover was 3 for 4 to lead the Wampus Cats. Also getting hits were Thompson, Cole Glover, Hugh Hill and Gregg.
