It’s been nearly a year since an “Appetizers” column from David Grimes or I has ran in the Log Cabin, so what better time to bring it back than this Saturday?
At the time of this writing, Detroit Tigers first baseman/designated hitter Miguel Cabrera is one hit shy of 3,000.
Thirty-two players ahead of Cabrera have joined the 3,000 hit club, which is a general mile marker for hall of fame consideration.
The most recent player to reach the 3,000 hit club was Albert Pujols in 2018. Pujols currently has 3,308 and is in his swan song season with the St. Louis Cardinals, the club that drafted Pujols.
The Tigers are set to begin a three-game series at Comerica Park, which could pit Cabrera to reach the club in front of the Tigers’ faithful.
When Cabrera reaches 3,000 hits, he’ll be the seventh player to get 3,000 hits and 500 home runs, which again Pujols joined that club in 2018 with his 3,000th hit.
Cabrera hit home run number 500 Aug. 23 last season.
But, baseball fans were largely upset when the New York Yankees elected to intentionally walk Cabrera in his final at bat of Thursday’s 3-0 Tigers win.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone decided to walk the right-handed Cabrera to set up a favorable lefty/lefty matchup when his reliever Lucas Luetge faced Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows.
Fans of course booed and baseball Twitter was not quiet about it either.
I can see why people were upset, but Boone was playing strategy for his team that is going to need every win it can get in what is likely baseball’s most competitive division where four of the five teams should have a chance to make the playoffs.
The move backfired as Meadows launched a two-run homer off Luetge, which helped propel Detroit to the win.
Miggy will have to wait another day.
Speaking of playoffs, the NBA playoffs are now underway.
Three games are set to play Friday evening, which is before this is published, but at the time of this writing, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks are the lone higher seeds that don’t hold a series advantage.
Both teams are tied at one game each against their first round opponents.
Ironically, both teams that fought for the Larry O’Brien trophy during the NBA Finals both have key players expected to miss time.
For the Suns, Devin Booker is expected to be out two to three weeks with a grade one hamstring strain, while the Bucks’ Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first round series against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained MCL.
Both players suffered these injuries in game two of their respective series.
It will be interesting to monitor whether either injury hurts either team.
Booker is Phoenix’s primary scorer, while Middleton is Giannis Antetokounmpo’s sidekick.
Elsewhere, the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of sweeps as of this writing.
In terms of awards, several are yet to be announced, but Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in the 1995-96 season to win defensive player of the year.
The award is largely awarded to rim protectors or the small forward position.
Switching gears once again, the NHL lost a pair of legends within the last week.
On April 14, Mike Bossy, while Guy Lafleur died April 22.
Bossy was one of the NHL’s best scorers during the 80s and largely contributed to the New York Islanders dynasty in the 80s.
Bossy started his career with nine straight 50-goal seasons, which surpassed perhaps hockey’s greatest and most-known player Wayne Gretzky’s eight straight seasons.
The hall of famer and four-time Stanley Cup champion died at the age of 65.
Another one of those names that passed is Montreal Canadien great Guy Lafleur.
Lefleur was the first player in NHL history to score 50 goals in six consecutive seasons as well as 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.
Unlike Bossy, who played all 10 seasons with the Islanders, Lafleur played for the Canadiens, the Quebec Nordiques and New York Rangers.
He is a five-time Stanley Cup champion, which all came with the Canadiens, is a Stanley Cup champion and was named one of the NHL’s 100 greatest players in 2017 to go along with other numerous accolades. Lafleur died at the age of 70.
Both men will be remembered throughout the NHL community as they have paved the way for numerous players that played after them.
Finally, Jay Wright decided to retire from coaching after coaching at Villanova from 2001 to 2022.
He has two national titles to his name.
It’s largely unclear why the 60-year-old decided to hang it up, but CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish speculates it has to do with the changes coaching has faced in recent years.
Name, Image, Likeness deals as well as one-time waiver transfer, alternative options for high school players and social media is what Parrish speculates drove Wright, along with Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Mark Turgeon and Chris Mack all to step away from coaching within the last 13 months.
While it’s not concrete that that’s why Wright or the other coaches stepped away, I can see that being a burden on them.
Maybe we’ll see more college basketball coaches step away in the upcoming months.
