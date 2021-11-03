The University of Central Arkansas Bears took two more ASUN football player of the week awards on Monday, with Christian Cain being named Defensive Player of the Week and Darius Hale earning another Freshman of the Week honor.
Cain, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior defensive back from Grenada, Mississippi, finished with a team-high nine tackles in UCA’s 38-14 win over Jacksonville State. Cain also picked off a pass and returned it 87 yards for the Bears’ final touchdown of the game with 4:18 to play. UCA’s defense forced three turnovers, including another interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Trenton Dunn.
Hale, a true freshman running back from Pearland, Texas, earned his fourth ASUN award of the season, and his third freshman of the week award.
He led the Bears’ ground game with 125 yards on 25 carries and scored on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter that extended UCA’s lead to 31-14. Hale also won an Offensive Player of the Week a week ago with a 253-yard rushing effort. He leads the nation in rushing touchdowns with 14.
The Bears host Texas Wesleyan at 4 p.m. Saturday on “The Stripes” for Homecoming 2021.
