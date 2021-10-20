LITTLE ROCK — The Central Arkansas men’s golf team struggled to get favorable results on the golf course Tuesday, finishing 14th at the Little Rock Invitational at Chenal Country Club.
Blaine Calhoon had the best finish of the day for UCA, tallying a five-over 77 in his third and final round of the event, finishing at 11-over for the tournament.
Spencer Jenkins finished with a nine-over 81 in his third round, clocking in tied for 74th.
Following Calhoon and Jenkins, Brett Daughdrill had rounds of 78, 72, 81 – 230, Palmer McSpadden shot a 79, 77, 82 – 238 and Sam Long finished with rounds of 79, 80, 84 – 243. Host Little Rock took home first place, scoring 846, followed by Lamar and ULM rounding out the top-3.
The Bears travel to California for their next outing, as they play in the Orange Country Collegiate Classic, hosted by UC Irvine.
