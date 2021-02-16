MATHEWS, La. — The University of Central Arkansas men’s golf team finished the shortened La Tour Intercollegiate on a cold, wet and windy Sunday.
Blaine Calhoon led the Bears as he recorded 68 (-4) on the day and tied for 15th.
Calhoon started the day tied for 50th after day one.
He started the round with a birdie on the first hole of the day and didn’t look back.
He finished the round with a total of six birdies and a very solid round of 68 (-4).
He scored a two-round total of 147 (+3) and tied for 15th.
Josh Turnock finished the tournament with a score of 149 (+5) and tied for 21st.
He posted a final round score of 75 (+3) and collected three birdies on the round.
Miles Smith recorded a final-round mark of 72 (E).
He finished with one birdie on the final day.
His two-round score of 152 (+8) earned a tie for 42nd place.
Jakob Lemieux birdied one hole in the tough conditions and finished with a 77 (+5).
He tied for 57th with a two-round mark of 156 (+12).
Nate Jolly birdied the par-4 fifth and posted a round of 80 (+8).
He finished with a 68th-place score of 162 (+18).
The Bears return to action March 1, for the Gulf Coast Collegiate at the Diamondhead Country Club in Diamondhead, Miss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.