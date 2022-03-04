As I sit here writing this, I am still baffled by there not being a deal struck between the MLB and the MLB Players Association.
Yet, I’m not in the slightest surprised.
Three months after the owner-imposed lockout, and there still seems to be no start to the MLB season in sight.
Commissioner Rob Manfred was seen laughing and joking during his press conference which announced the delay of the start of the season due to the lockout instead of the serious tone that he likely should have been undertaking.
Thus, marking the tone that the MLB and its owners have seemingly had all offseason.
Getting a fair deal for both sides was going to be a lengthy battle, and it was that way from the outset, especially when the owners side of negotiations didn’t present an offer for 43 days after they locked the players out.
Manfred has famously called the World Series trophy dubbed “the Commissioner’s trophy” “a piece of metal” after discussing whether the 2017 Houston Astros World Series title was tainted after the sign-stealing scandal.
I mention this because Manfred is working directly for and with the owners on this lockout issue.
At the beginning of the lockout, I was wholly optimistic that it would last a couple months at the most, but that optimism soon faded.
I was largely still hopeful that a deal was going to be struck prior to Monday’s owner-imposed deadline.
Then, when the deadline was extended to Tuesday afternoon, I was more optimistic.
Again, I was let down when that deadline wasn’t met and the announcement came that the first two series of the season would be delayed.
This was the first time in 27 years that games have been scrapped. Of course, the almost crippling labor strike of 1994.
Why we’re sitting here as of this writing March 4 and no deal has been met is insane.
Some will call it greed, and from a standpoint, I can understand, but when the owners refuse to raise the luxury tax and the minimum salary despite overall salaries decreasing over the past three years despite revenue has been increasing in large part why a deal has not been met.
At this point, I’m not going to point fingers, though I’m leaning more toward the player’s side because they have been shafted for quite some time, but at this point, all I want is to see Major League Baseball.
I want to have the optimism of being hopeful in watching prospects and the Major League product.
I want to watch Chicago Cubs baseball whether they are good or bad this season.
I want to see Shohei Ohtani’s next step; what Mike Trout will do coming off an injury; where the hundreds of free agents that are still on the table will go.
I want to see what teams have improved and what players come out of nowhere.
I’m sure I’ll get to see these in due time, but this is all so incredibly frustrating.
And, amongst all of this, one of my fears is that baseball will continue to lose interest from fans.
We’ve seen from different Cranor Columns that have ran in the Log Cabin that people will turn their back on watching the Olympics because it was held in Communist China (even though American athletes competed in the Munich games despite it being in Nazi Germany), and the NFL for a hafltime show that had nothing to do with the on-field product.
Why should people be interested in a sport that has zero idea how to market their best players or has any interest in getting the season started on time?
I recently saw that Mike Trout, perhaps the best player in MLB, has fewer followers than the Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro, a rotation player.
This lockout and the cancellation of games to start the season feeds into MLB’s larger problem, and by the time that things start moving again, we may see people be entirely fed up with MLB.
