Editor’s note: This is another feature in a series on Faulkner County athletes who have been selected to participate in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Games next week in Conway.
Conway High School’s other representative in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game has also opted not to play.
Jamarrion “Boogie” Carr, who is set to play college football this fall at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, has decided not to play in the annual showcase, which is June 24 at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
“It was an amazing honor to be selected for the all-star game this year,” he said. “Growing up and seeing all the older kids playing in it made it a goal of mine, for sure.”
Carr said playing college football said not playing in the all-star game was not a factor in him deciding not to play.
‘I felt it would have been a way to knock off the dust before I got to school,” he said, adding that his family was going on vacation during the all-star week.
Carr also played basketball for the Wampus Cats.
“I’ve been playing football since the sixth grade,” he said. “I played in the Optimus League, and ever since then I’ve always wanted to be a Wampus Cat because I just looked up to all the older players so much, and to live that out was nothing sort of spectacular.”
Carr said he will major in psychology at Ouachita.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
