FAYETTEVILLE — On Tuesday night, Arkansas picked up its 12th commitment in the Class of 2023 with the addition of Naples (Florida) three-star running back Isaiah Augustave.
Augustave, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, chose the Razorbacks over offers from 23 other schools. As a junior, Augustave helped lead the Golden Eagles to a 10-1 mark. He rushed 109 times for 950 yards and 16 touchdowns. In six games he topped the century mark in rushing. His longest run of the season was 69 yards.
Arkansas DT Taurean Carter
Redshirt junior defensive tackle Taurean Carter was injured on the third play of the April 16 scrimmage. He was helped off the field and eventually underwent surgery on his knee. On Tuesday, Sam Pittman talked about the injury situation with the Hogs entering the summer.
“Everybody, we believe, is going to be ready to go throughout the summer,” Pittman said. “Now there might be some limitations, but we believe by Aug. 4, reporting day, as of right now – You could have injuries in the summer time as well – but as of right now we feel like we’ll have the full team. The only question mark might be Taurean Carter. It might take him a little bit longer to get ready, but we don’t know at this point. That would be probably the only question mark that would be there.”
Pittman was later asked if Carter may be able to come back and play at any point this fall?
“We’re hoping,” Pittman said. “We’re hoping. Some kids heal faster than others. So, we’re hoping. He’s working awful hard to heal up, to get his injury healed up as fast as possible. But, there are restrictions obviously on the injury that he had. He’s working his tail off. If there’s anybody that’s going to get back at some point this year, I believe it’d be him, though. He’s got a strong desire to do that… along with Dominique Johnson. Dominique Johnson’s down there running right now. He’s looking good.”
In 2021, Carter had 24 tackles, including eight solo, three for loss, a sack and one pass breakup. He and redshirt senior Isaiah Nichols drew constant praise from Pittman and other players.
Sam Pittman Contract
Pittman recently signed a new contract that will pay him $5 million per year with several incentives possible as well. That amount puts Pittman No. 9 in the SEC among pay. Pittman talked about his contract.
“So, I thought it was fair for both, and I was very conscious of wanting it to be fair for the University as well,” Pittman said. “I think it put me about ninth in the SEC, and I’ve only been a head coach for two years. I think, to me, it was fair. I was ecstatic to get it. I thought Jimmy Sexton did a wonderful job with his communication through myself. You’d have to ask Hunter (Yurachek), but I think they have a really good relationship from this contract and I’m pleased this will be my last coaching job. The non-compete in the SEC is basically stating stability. That’s what I wanted. I wanted to be able to use that in recruiting, and we certainly have as recently as five minutes ago.”
The new five-year agreement began retroactively Jan. 1, 2022, and is effective through Dec. 31, 2026. The agreement would be extended an additional year, through Dec. 31, 2027, if Pittman leads Arkansas to seven wins in any one season (inclusive of a bowl game against a Power 5 or Top 25 team) during the term of the contract.
Networks Set For Chapel Hill Super Regional
The times and networks for the Chapel Hill (North Carolina) Super Regional pitting Arkansas against North Carolina have been released.
Arkansas (41-19) advanced to the super regional by defeating Oklahoma State, 7-3, Monday night.
The Cowboys were the No. 7 seed. North Carolina (42-20) defeated VCU, 7-3, on Monday and as a No. 10 seed will remain at home for this best-of-three series.
The winner of this super regional will advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.
Saturday's opener will be at 10 a.m. and shown on ESPN. On Sunday, the game begins at noon and on ESPN or ESPN2. If a third game is needed that time and network will be determined later.
