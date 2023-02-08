Conway’s 66-50 loss to Cabot on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena may be more costly than just an L in the loss column.
Senior Colen Thompson, Conway’s leading scorer, went out with an apparent head injury after trying to take a charge early in the third quarter when the Wampus Cats trailed 27-24. He did not return to the game.
Conway was already shorthanded because of illness to several players, including senior guard Jamarion “Boogie” Carr.
With the loss, Conway falls to 14-10 overall and 3-5 in the 6A-Central with four games to play. They are tied for fifth in the league standings with Bryant, who Conway beat two weeks ago in the first of two meetings between the teams.
“You’re on the second stretch of conference, and you’re trying to peak as a team, getting ready for the state tournament,” Conway coach Marcus Adams said. “Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. We’ve just got to have someone step up and play.”
Conway got off to a good start against Cabot, lead 7-2 on seven points from Kanard Turner. Cabot rallied to tie the game at 7-7 with 3:31 left in the first quarter.
Conway scored the final eight points of the quarter to lead 15-7. Thompson and Kayleb Moody hit back-to-back three-pointers. Thompson then stole the ball with less than five seconds left in the back court and hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer.
Cabot outscored Conway 18-7 in the second quarter to lead 25-22 at halftime.
Cabot continued to pressure Conway in the third quarter leading 42-35 heading into the final eight minutes.
Conway tried to make a game of it early in the fourth quarter but could not get any closer than six points.
Moody led Conway with 14 points. Matthew Grimes had 11. Turner had 10. Thompson scored six. Andrew McCray had five. Scoring two each were Jayden Robinson and RJ Patton.
The Wampus Cats play at Little Rock Southwest tonight in a makeup game from last week’s ice storm. Adams said Thompson will not play because of a concussion.
