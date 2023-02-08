Conway boys

Conway's Matthew Grimes looks for an open teammate during the Wampus Cats' loss to Cabot on Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.

 Justin King/ConwayCorp

Conway’s 66-50 loss to Cabot on Tuesday night at Buzz Bolding Arena may be more costly than just an L in the loss column.

Senior Colen Thompson, Conway’s leading scorer, went out with an apparent head injury after trying to take a charge early in the third quarter when the Wampus Cats trailed 27-24. He did not return to the game.

