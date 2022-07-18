Central Baptist College has signed 10 baseball players for the 2023 season with two already in the program.
The eight new signees are Jaxon Kirkhuff, Keaton Brahic, Caleb Brand, Jackson Lee, Logan Wedrall, Payton and Parker Thomas, Jayme Williams and Gage Kyzer.
Kirkhuff, Brand, Lee, and Williams are all from Texas, while the Thomas brothers and Wedrall come from Louisiana and Brahic and Kyzer are both from Arkansas, with Brahic hailing from White County Central and Kyzer coming to CBC from Lonoke. These eight join David Platt and Keegan Bulza as baseball players who have signed for the 2023 season. Join us in welcoming them to the Mustang Family.
Keep up to date with all things recruiting throughout the summer and on social media by visiting cbcmustangs.com on the web and following along on social media.
