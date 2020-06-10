Jones, Seats selected to CoSIDA Academic All-America teams
The College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA) announced their first set of Academic All-Americans earlier this week. Two Central Baptist College softball players, Rachael Jones and Allison Seats, were selected for their outstanding work in the classroom.
Jones, who was a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-America last year, earned first-team recognition this year. The selections for this season were based on career stats because of the cancellation of the season by CoVID-19. In her career, Jones had a batting average of .345 with 18 home runs and 111 RBIs and ranks in the top-10 all time in several categories.
Seats earned a second-team Academic All-America selection this season, the first of her career. Seats has been one of the best hitters that CBC has had in her first three seasons, clubbing 34 home runs and driving in 125 runs while posting an astonishing .425 batting average.
Lemus signs with men’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another new addition to his 2020 class in men’s soccer. Jesus Lemus will join the Mustangs this fall.
Lemus, a native of Mexico, had an outstanding year for Brazoswood High School in Lake Jackson, Texas. In 19 games last season, Lemus scored 10 goals for BHS for an average of half a goal per game.
