Central Baptist College baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced two more signings for his 2021 recruiting class. Braeden Wolford and Trevor Durr will join the Mustangs for the upcoming season.
Wolford was a pitcher and third baseman at Marion High School. A three-time all-conference selection for the Patriots, Wolford was also a four-year starter, batted over .400 in his career and had an 18-9 record with nine saves on the mound. He was also on the honor roll all four years and was a member of the Spanish Honor Society.
Durr comes to the Mustangs from Converse High School in Pelican, La.
He batted .400 with a .571 on-base percentage in nine games this past season and was an all-state selection as a junior and a two-time all-district selection as well. Additionally, he was an academic honors graduate for CHS.
For more recruiting news and other content throughout the summer, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
