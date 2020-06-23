A
vila, Vasques sign with men’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced two more signings to his 2020 recruiting.
Arkansas product Jesus Avila and Rodney Vasqueswill join the Mustangs this fall.
Avila was previously a right back, wing player and midfielder for Heritage High School in Rogers. He was a two-year letter winner on the varsity team.
Vasques is a defender from Rogers, where he played at Heritage High School. Playing at left, center and right back, Vasques was an Academic Achievement winner at HHS.
Oliver joins Mustang volleyball
Central Baptist College volleyball coach Stephanie Irwin has announced a new addition to her 2020 recruiting class. Landry Oliver will join the Mustangs this fall.
Oliver, a native of Wall, Texas, will transfer to CBC from Western Texas College, the same school that current Mustang Alizea Garza came from. Oliver was an Academic All-Conference selection by the WJCAC in the fall of 2019 and was also on the Dean’s Honor Roll, and the Presidential Honor List. In 27 matches last year, Oliver led WTC in both blocks (64) and service aces (21) and also had 67 kills as a middle blocker/right side.
Yan earns Academic Scholar Honors from GCAA
The Golf Coaches Association of America announced their Early Wave Srixon/Cleveland All-America Scholars and the list included Colton Ryan. To be eligible for this recognition, an NAIA golfer has to have played in at least 40 percent of his team’s rounds, be at least a sophomore academically, maintain a GPA above 3.2 and have a per round scoring average of 78.
Ryan had an outstanding year on the course this season, and was one of only 18 NAIA golfers selected from a total field of 611. He posted three top-fives this season (second at the FHU Fall Invitational, fourth at the SCU Fall Invitational and fifth at the Eagle Spring Invitational) and also helped the team finish second at the Baker Match Play in the Fall. A two-time AMC All-Academic team honoree, this is Ryan’s first national academic award.
Castro, Allen join CBC baseball
Central Baptist College baseball head coach Aaron Brister has announced the signing of another transfer to his 2021 recruiting class. Devin Castro will join the Mustangs this fall.
Castro, a Temecula, California, native, joins CBC from Cameron University, an NCAA Division II institution in Lawton, Oklahoma. Previously, at Trinidad State Junior College in Colorado, in 2018, Castro, a left-handed pitcher. Posted an 11-3 record and an ERA of 3.50 with 91 strikeouts in 82.1 innings and he led his team in both wins and strikeouts.
Brister also announced the singing of Parker Allen.
Allen, a left-handed pitcher and right fielder, comes to the Mustangs from St. Joseph Catholic School in Madison, Miss. Allen was lauded academically in his time at St. Joseph, earning the 2018 Copiah Academy Pride Award and the Copiah County MAS Scholarship.
For all the recruiting news this summer and more updates, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
