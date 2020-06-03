McKnight named Academic All-Dsitrict by CoSIDA
Central Baptist College track champion Cody McKnight was honored with an academic award on Friday by the College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA). McKnight was named to the track & field Academic All-District team, becoming the third Mustang to earn all-district recognition this year and the first in track & field.
McKnight ran in two meets this season, the Hendrix Alumni Meet and the Mulerider Relays. McKnight recorded the best times for CBC in three different events, posting a 10.95 in the 100 at Hendrix, a 22.06 in the 200 at the same meet and a 49.13 in the 400 at the SAU Meet. McKnight is a three-time AMC champion and was the 2019 AMC track athlete of the year.
Tolleson, Hernandez sign with Mustang baseball
Central Baptist College baseball coach Aaron Brister announced two more signings to his 2021 recruiting class. J.R. Tolleson and Ruben Hernandez will join the Mustangs this fall.
Tolleson was a versatile player for Magnet Cove High School in Malvern, playing middle infield and outfield. In eight games this past season, he his .400 and registered a .955 OPS while stealing five bases and not making an error in the field.
Hernandez, who hails from the Dominican Republic, will come to CBC from Midland College in Texas. Hernandez played in five games last season for the Chaparrals, going 1-3 at the plate.
