DeVries joins CBC baseball
Central Baptist College Baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced the signing of another addition to his recruiting class of 2021. Local product Tyler DeVries will join the Mustangs as the newest member this fall.
DeVries was a four-year starter at Parkview High School in Little Rock at catcher, infield and pitcher. He won several awards that were selected by the team and was a Little Rock School District Academic Achievement Award winner. Join us in welcoming Tyler to the Mustang family!
Arevalo signs with women’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the addition of another new signee to his 2020 recruiting class. Local product Julissa Arevalo will join the Mustangs this fall.
Arevalo, who played for Lisa Academy West in Little Rock, was a two-time team captain for the Jaguars. She helped lead Lisa Academy to the state tournament her junior year and was a member of the National Honor Society and on the honor roll. Join us in welcoming Julissa to the Mustang family!
