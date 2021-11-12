The American Midwest Conference announced its all-conference teams in the sports of cross country, volleyball, men's soccer and women's soccer.
Fourteen CBC athletes were selected by the AMC for its academic performance, which requires athletes to be at least in their second semester academically and have a 3.0 GPA.
The athletes selected were: Cross Country – Robert Colvin; volleyball – Mikayla Lawrence and Emily Farmer; men's soccer – Andrew Montoya, Nyasha Dube, Jesus Avila, Jonathan Cepeda, Miguel Becerra, Jr. and Okikiola Ojeniyi; and women's soccer – Jayme Selph, Isabelle Pietrangelo, Erica Hawkins, Julissa Arevalo and Bayleigh.
Women’s Soccer
The American Midwest Conference women's soccer championship was played Thursday in Columbia, Missouri, and after the game, the AMC released its selections for all-conference.
A pair of Mustangs, Erica Hawkins and Bayleigh Williams, were selected for their performances this season.
Hawkins earned an honorable mention selection after leading the Mustangs with six goals this season.
She recorded a hat trick against Bacone and earned the first all-conference selection of her career.
Williams was an honorable mention selection for the second straight season.
She played in all 18 matches for the Mustangs, with 16 starts and netted one goal and three assists on the season, with the three assists putting her tied for second on the team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.