Westerman joins women’s basketball staff
Central Baptist College women’s basketball head coach Lyle Middleton has announced the hiring of a former Mustang onto his staff as an assistant. Kory Westerman, who just ended her career this past semester, will join the women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach on Aug. 1.
“We are very excited about Kory being on staff,” said Middleton. “She was a three-year letter winner for us and brings experience and knowledge of the game. She knows the expectations of this program and she will be a great fit because of her basketball IQ.”
Westerman will be a student assistant until December when she graduates and will move into a more full-time coaching role while also being in charge of compliance and eligibility. As a player, Westerman competed for the Mustangs from 2017-2020 after spending her freshman year at Southern Arkansas University. During her three years, Westerman ended up in the top-10 of the women’s basketball record books in several categories, including tied for eighth in games played (85), sixth in career points (726), 10th in minutes per game (25.4), fifth in minutes played (2,163), seventh in made free throws (147), second in total rebounds (571), first in offensive rebounds (232), third in defensive rebounds (339), seventh in rebounds per game (6.7), fifth in total assists (160), tied for ninth in blocked shots (35), and third in steals with 125 while being one of only two players in program history with at least 500 points, 500 rebounds, 100 assists and 100 steals.
Walker joins Mustang baseball
Central Baptist College baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced the addition of another transfer to his 2021 recruiting class. Gabe Walker will join the Mustangs this fall.
Walker will be joining the Mustangs from Coahoma Community College in Miss. Last season, in five games at CCC, Walker scored three runs, had two RBIs and stole two bases for the Tigers.
Wrestling signs six
Central Baptist College wrestling coach Ken Prophete has announced the signings of six newcomers in the first wave of his 2020-21 recruiting class. With the six newcomers, it brings a total of eight new wrestlers that have committed for next year.
The newcomers that previously committed were Alejandro Mas and Dusty Reason. The six new wrestlers joining those two are Tyrese Hicks, Joshua King, Riley Noel, Dontario Norwood, A.J. Nieves and Trevor Williams.
Hicks, originally from Florida, is transferring to CBC from Northland Technical & Community College in Minnesota. The 125-pounder was a district champion in his home state for Dr. Phillips High School in Orlando. He said is coming to CBC because of the atmosphere and the opportunity to grow and would like to thank God, his mother and everyone who has supported him so far.
King comes to CBC from Willis, Texas, where he placed fourth in the state championship at 197 pounds. He said that he is coming to CBC because of the amazing campus and the small class sizes and he wanted to thank his family and his coaches.
Noel will join the Mustangs from Joe T. Robinson High School in Little Rock. At Robinson, Noel was the state champion at 141 pounds. He chose CBC because the people he has interacted with seem like great people and there is a great sense of community. He wanted to this his family and his friend, CBC wrestler Ben Freeman.
Norwood comes to CBC from St. Petersburg, Fla., where he was a two-time district, county and city champion for Northeast High School. He chose CBC because it was the only school to give him a chance to wrestle in college and he wanted to thank his big brother and his mother.
Nieves comes to the Mustangs from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He chose CBC because it was the only school that provided him the opportunity to wrestle while pursuing his degree and he wanted to thank God, his family and all the coaches that have been a part of his career.
Williams joins the program from Jonesboro, where he was a two-time conference champion and a two-time state runner up and 167 pounds for the Golden Hurricanes. He chose CBC because he got a call from Coach Prophete saying that he could do what he loves and he wanted to thank his mom, and every person that has helped him with his wrestling technique.
For more recruiting news and other content throughout the summer, like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.