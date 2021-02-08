Looking to finish the Dallas Christian College tournament on a high note, Central Baptist College (2-2) split again, falling 6-0 to Mid-America Christian in game one before winning game two 11-8 over Dallas Christian on a walk-off home run.
Fernando Escapita and Garon Johnson were the starters for the Mustangs, and neither lasted past the fourth inning in their starts.
CBC pounded three home runs, all in game two, courtesy of Ruben Hernandez, Will Hodges and Griffith Olinde.
CBC was only able to garner five hits against Mid-America Christian in the first game of the day. MACU scored two in the first and four in the fourth, all off Escapita, who was the loser, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing six runs (four earned) on four hits with four strikeouts. Steven Huff relieved Escapita and finished the contest, pitching 2.2 innings of hitless relief, allowing a walk and a hit by pitch while striking out two.
CBC jumped on top quickly in game two, scoring three in the second to take a 3-0 lead. DCC then took the lead, 8-3, with five in the top of the sixth before CBC cut the deficit to one, 8-7, in the bottom half. After Griffin Smith, who recorded the final out of the sixth, held the Crusaders scoreless in the seventh, Kelvin Volquez tied the game with a single and Olinde won the game with the three-run walk-off home run to cap the four-run seventh. Smith was the winner, throwing a perfect 1.1 innings. CBC plays its home opening doubleheader at noon Friday against Ecclesia at Victory Field at Conway Christian School.
SOFTBALL
Opening its season Friday, No. 16 Central Baptist College softball took on the Generals of LSU-Alexandria and the No. 12 Crusaders of William Carey at the LSU-Alexandria tournament. CBC (2-0) got outstanding offense in game one, run-ruling LSU-A (1-1) 11-1 in six innings while the pitching stood out in a 3-1 win over WCU (0-2).
Allie Burroughs and Hannah Work earned the starts for the Mustangs, and both were masterful. The Lady Mustangs jumped on LSU-A early in game one, putting up five quick runs. The Generals notched a solo tally in the third to make it 5-1, but CBC's offense was just too much. Burroughs got the win, throwing a complete-game, four-hitter, walking six and striking out four in her 2021 debut.
A pitcher's duel broke out in game two after neither team scored in the first. WCU took the lead in the second with a single run, and it stayed 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth, when CBC poked across two runs to take a 2-1 lead. Work dominated the William Carey hitters all night long as she finished the win with a complete-game, two-hitter, retiring the side in order in the seventh and finishing with four walks and five strikeouts.
The remainder of the tournament was postponed due to rain.
TRACK AND FIELD
Looking to try to improve their times in both the 60-meter hurdles and the 400-meter dash, Central Baptist College indoor track athletes Ally Swaim and Dylan Burnham competed Saturday at the Bethel Thresher Invitational, hosted at Wichita State. Both runners finished in the top-five in the events they competed in.
Swaim again won the 60-meter hurdles, this time posting a time of 9.10, 0.08 slower than her personal best time of 9.02, which currently has her sitting in 13th place nationally, three spots above where she needs to be for qualification for nationals. Her time today won her the race by 0.62 seconds.
Burnham finished third in the 400-meters, posting a personal record time of 51.32. His time is still slightly below national qualification, but he improved both his time and his placement.
