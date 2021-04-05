Four Central Baptist College athletic teams were in action throughout Good Friday.
Baseball opened a four-game series against Williams Baptist with a doubleheader in Walnut Ridge, No. 13 softball took on No. 19 Columbia in a battle for first place in the American Midwest Conference, volleyball hosted College of the Ozarks in its final game of the season at Reddin Fieldhouse and women’s soccer played in its first ever AMC Tournament game at Missouri Baptist.
BaseballCBC (14-9, 6-4 AMC) took care of business, sweeping Williams Baptist (8-12, 4-6 AMC) 2-1 and 7-4.
Will Hodges was CBC’s only offense in game one, hitting a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning to put CBC up.
He also threw a complete game on the mound, allowing just three hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts for the win.
Kelvin Volquez had a pair of doubles and three RBI in game two as CBC scored four in the ninth inning to pull away from the Eagles.
Garon Johnson earned the win in relief, throwing four innings and allowing two runs on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts.
The Mustangs followed that up with a doubleheader split with Williams Baptist on Saturday with another 7-4 win in game one, followed by a 17-11 loss.
CBC hosts Lyon College at Bear Stadium for a four-game series April 9 and 10 with game one starting at noon Friday.
SoftballNo. 13 CBC (16-8, 4-2 AMC) was swept Friday by Columbia (17-5, 5-0 AMC) in a doubleheader, dropping game one 4-1 before falling 1-0 in eight innings in game two.
Tobi Finley had the only RBI in the doubleheader for the Mustangs, a sac fly in game one.
Allie Burroughs threw a complete game in the opener, allowing just five hits and four runs (three earned) with a walk and a strikeout.
CBC only mustered three hits in game two, including two from Baleigh Jackson.
Hannah Work was the tough luck loser, allowing an unearned run on six hits in 7.1 innings with a pair of walks and strikeouts.
CBC bounced back Saturday and beat Stephens College in both games of a doubleheader with an 8-2 win in game one, followed by an 11-5 win in game two.
The Mustangs host University of the Ozarks for a doubleheader Tuesday at City of Colleges Park. Game one is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
Volleyball
The Mustangs (11-13) dropped their regular season finale at home to College of the Ozarks (5-1) Friday 3-2 by scores of 26-24, 25-21, 21-25, 22-25 and 15-17.
Emoree Martin and Molly Murphy both had double-doubles, while Martin set a new standard for single-season kills by a freshman with 272, breaking Alex Simpson’s record of 255 set back in 2012.
CBC enters the AMC Tournament as the five seed with a to-be-announced opponent awaiting it on the road on Tuesday night.
Women’s SoccerCBC (5-9)’s season came to an end Friday at the hands of Missouri Baptist (8-5) in the 3-6 game of the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals.
Ciara Bonner gave CBC the lead in the ninth minute, but MBU goals in the 21st and 85th minutes put an end to the Mustangs’ season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.