Central Baptist College had four teams on the final Saturday of October.
Men's and women's soccer were both in action in St. Louis, Missouri, volleyball played in Columbia, Missouri, and men's basketball played their home opener at Reddin Fieldhouse.
Women’s Soccer
Needing a win or some help to get into the American Midwest Conference tournament, women's soccer took on the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State in a 3-0 losing effort.
CBC (3-14, 2-7 AMC) fell to HSSU (16-1, 8-1 AMC) 3-0, but still qualified for the AMC Tournament as the No. 8 seed.
Bailey Walerczyk had 12 saves in net for the Mustangs.
CBC will face top-seed and regular season champions Columbia on Friday at Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Kickoff for that match will be at 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Trying to salvage the final game of its three-match in three-day road trip to Missouri in the AMC, volleyball took on the Cougars of Columbia College in their final road match of the regular season, losing in straight sets.
CBC (9-14, 3-4 AMC) was swept by CC (27-7, 7-1 AMC) to finish the road trip 0-3.
Kylee Sabella had 10 kills in the match and moved into second place on the all-time kills list for freshmen with 264.
Molly Murphy also made history, becoming just the third player ever to hand out 700 or more assists in a season.
CBC is back in action Tuesday night when it welcomes Philander Smith into Reddin Fieldhouse with first serve scheduled for 5 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Looking to clinch its highest seed ever in next week's AMC tournament, men's soccer was in St. Louis for a match with Harris-Stowe State.
CBC (8-9-1, 4-3-1 AMC) fought back from down 2-0 to tie the match, but lost, 3-2, in overtime to HSSU (13-4, 5-3 AMC).
Christian Lua scored his first goal as a Mustang on a corner kick by Jesse Garcia in the 63rd minute to cut the deficit to 2-1 and Nyasha Dube notched goal number six of the season to tie the match in the 77th minute on an assist from Maynor Sandoval.
Andrew Montoya had six saves, but could prevent HSSU from netting the winner seven minutes and 32 seconds into the first overtime.
CBC will be the four seed in next week's AMC Tournament, its highest seeding ever, and will host the Eagles of Williams Baptist University next Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. at Centennial Soccer Park.
Men’s Basketball
Looking to win its home opener, men's basketball hosted the Buffaloes of Arkansas Baptist College.
The score was tied at 45 at halftime, and a cold second half shooting doomed CBC (0-2) to a 95-89 loss against ABC (1-3).
Jordan Parker had 28 points, one off his career high, while Mayan Kiir had his first double-double as a Mustang with 24 points and 13 rebounds.
CBC won the rebounding battle 43-36 and outshot the Buffaloes 49 percent to 45 percent from the field, but committed 17 turnovers and were minus-5 on free throws (19-14).
Up next for CBC is a visit from Our Lady of the Lake on Nov. 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
