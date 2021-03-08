Looking to come out of their final regular season tournament with three wins, No. 16 Central Baptist College played Faulkner University and No. 7 Mobile on the final day of the Gulf Shores Invitational on Saturday.
CBC (8-3) was part of run rules in both games, beating Faulkner 10-2 in the first game and losing 9-1 to Mobile in game two.
Allie Burroughs and Hannah Work started in the circle in the two games. CBC committed no errors in game two, its first clean fielding game of the two days.
CBC struck early against Faulkner, scoring four in the first to lead 4-0 after one. CBC added two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and surrendered only two in the fifth to win its eighth game of the season.
Burroughs threw a complete game, allowing four hits and two unearned runs with four walks and two strikeouts for win number four on the season.
In the final game of the tournament, Mobile jumped on the Mustangs, scoring four in the first, two in the second and two in the fourth while CBC only mustered a single run in the first, courtesy of an RBI from Gordon.
CBC is off until Friday when it heads to Springdale for a doubleheader against Ecclesia. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
CBC Baseball
Looking to try to salvage a game in the series, Central Baptist College baseball was back at Wheeler Field on Saturday for a doubleheader against William Carey.
CBC (4-5) blew a lead in game two and ended up getting swept, losing to WCU (9-2) 6-0 and 17-7.
Fernando Escapita and Daniel Martinez were the starters in the two games and neither made it past the fourth inning. Sam Abernathy hit the only home run which came in the final game of the series.
CBC will be back at Burns Park on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Champion Christian. First pitch is slated for noon.
CBC Wrestling
Having placed two wrestlers at the NAIA National Wrestling Tournament for the first time in five years, Ben Freeman and Alejandro Mas both were on the mat Friday for Central Baptist College on the opening day of the NAIA National Wrestling Championship.
Freeman and Mas were both knocked out in two matches, finishing the wrestling season for the Mustangs.
Freeman, the AMC Champion at 141 pounds, was pitted against the No. 6 wrestler in that class, Nick Henneman of Lourdes in the opening match.
Freeman lost 18-0 by technical fall in the first period. He was then put up against the No. 5 wrestler, Trent Leon of Reinhardt in the consolation bracket and lost by fall at 5:39.
Mas, who was added to the tournament on Tuesday after finishing second in the AMC Championship at 149 pounds and earned freshman of the year honors, wrestled No. 11 Ryan Delforge of Ottawa in the first round, a wrestler he had defeated earlier this season.
History did not repeat itself, however, as Delforge captured the victory in a 7-2 decision. Mas was then pitted against Joseph Eads of William Penn, the No. 12 wrestler at 149, in the consolation round. Mas would lose by fall at the 3:30 mark to be eliminated as well.
