With weather wreaking havoc on the weekend schedule, Central Baptist College wrestling, women's basketball, men's basketball and baseball were all in action Friday and Saturday.
Wrestling
Five CBC wrestlers competed Friday in the Missouri Valley College Open.
Alejandro Mas, Christian Richer, Antwon Singleton and Gregory Pierre-Louis all posted wins while Dewayne Jennings competed as well.
Mas posted a fall win, Richer won twice by decision, Singleton won by fall and Pierre-Louis won by decision as well.
CBC will be off until the 19th when it will compete in the American Midwest Conference championship.
Women’s Basketball
The Lady Mustangs, on Saturday, were in St. Louis taking on UHSP in an AMC contest.
CBC was held to 11 first half points in a 77-32 defeat.
CBC will be at home three times this week, with the next contest on Tuesday night against Lyon.
Men’s Basketball
CBC men's basketball was defeated, 75-72, by UHSP on Saturday, playing shorthanded during the contest.
CBC will also play at home three times this week with Tuesday night's contest against Lyon the first one.
Baseball
The Mustang baseball team was in action for the first time this season in Tennessee, against the University of Northwestern Ohio.
CBC lost its opener, allowing four in the second and five in the fifth before losing 13-3.
Logan Easterling had a pair of RBI in his Mustang debut while Jay French reached base twice and stole a pair of bases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.