Stepping out of conference for a midweek contest, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Bobcats of College of the Ozarks on Tuesday at Davis Field.
CBC (18-13) came from behind twice, scoring four in the fifth and three in the ninth to defeat the Bobcats (9-18) 8-6.
Daniel Martinez got the start and pitched well, allowing just four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings with two walks and four strikeouts.
Colton Burt had the biggest blow of the game, hitting a go ahead bases-clearing triple in the ninth to give CBC the lead.
Neither team scored until the fourth inning when College of the Ozarks scratched a run across to lead 1-0.
CBC responded in the top of the fifth thanks to an error, a sacrifice fly by Wille Baez, a two-run triple by Steven Stewart and a single from Sam Abernathy.
The Bobcats cut the lead to 4-2 in the sixth and tied the game with two in the seventh against reliever Dylan Bonds.
CBC retook the lead in the eighth on a two-out, pinch-hit RBI single by Nikaylen Morrison to go up 5-4 before the Bobcats scored twice in the eighth against Bonds and Ben Slate to take a 6-5 lead.
In the ninth, Dalton Burt and Jay French started the inning with singles and both runners moved up on a bunt by Stewart.
After an intentional walk to Kelvin Volquez and a strikeout, Colton Burt was down to his final strike when he lined a ball past the diving center fielder to clear the bases and put the Mustangs back on top.
Steven Huff came in for the ninth and notched his first save, retiring the side in order.
CBC will be back on the field Friday when it heads to Holly Springs, Mississippi, for a doubleheader against Rust.
First pitch in that game is slated for 1 p.m.
Golf
Looking for a jump on the final day, Central Baptist College golf took the course at Big Creek Golf and Country Club for the final round of the Battle at Big Creek.
CBC finished sixth after posting a final round 311 to finish at 621, 39 shots behind champion Park while the women's team finished in eighth after shooting a final round 525.
Individually, Spencer LaBarbera, who shot an opening round 76, charged to a tie for sixth, shooting a one-under 71 in the final round.
Colton Ryan finished with a 79, Anupon Wandee shot an 80, Travis Toebben and Ethan Williamson both shot 81s and Emmanuel LaBeur shot a final round 84.
On the women's side, Keeley Bulza shot a 104 in the final round while Maegan Parham shot a 131, Reagan Roetzel shot a 141 and Macey Decker posted a 149.
Next up for the Mustangs is the Baker University Spring Invitational at the Prairie Highlands Golf Course next Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.