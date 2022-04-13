Returning home for the first time since March 26, Central Baptist College baseball hosted the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge on Tuesday, looking to snap an eight-game losing skid.
CBC (19-19) got a dominant effort from Gram Middleton in the first game to win 13-1 before taking game two 7-5 over CRC (10-21).
The sweep gave CBC 10 straight wins versus the Pioneers and 41 all-time in the series.
Middleton struck out 16 batters in game one, tied for the second most all-time and the most since Fernando Escapita also struck out 16 in the final game of the 2020 season.
Middleton rolled through the first, striking out the side around two walks. CBC would give him three runs of support in the first on a fielder's choice, an error and an RBI single by Ruben Hernandez.
Middleton would strikeout two more in the second and the score stayed 3-0 after two. Two more strikeouts kept it 3-0 in the third before CBC tacked on more runs, getting another RBI single from Hernandez to make it 4-0. Middleton struck out two more in the fourth and the Mustangs would blow the game open in the bottom half, tallying nine runs, highlighted by a three-run homer from Logan Easterling, his 13th of the season.
Graham Dykes also had a two run double in the inning to go with RBI singles by Austin Teal and Benito Martinez to go with a run-scoring error. Middleton struck out seven over the final three innings, only running into trouble in the sixth, when he allowed the lone run to make it 13-1. His final line was one run on three hits with four walks and 16 strikeouts.
Crowley's Ridge would take a 1-0 lead in the second game as Escapita didn't make it out of the first before being relieved by Cole Edwards, who kept the damage at a minimum.
An RBI single from Wille Baez would tie the score at one in the bottom of the first, and, following an easy second by Edwards, Kyle Bass brought in a run with a sac fly to give CBC a 2-1 lead. Edwards would get into trouble in the third, as CRC tied the game, and Slayton Holland came in and kept the score tied at 2-2.
CBC would retake the lead for good in the bottom half thanks to a two-run double by Danilo Taborda and a single by Dykes. The score would stay 5-2 until the fifth when Dykes drove in another run with a single to make it 6-2. Taborda's third hit and third RBI of the day made it 7-2 in the sixth and Holland got the first two outs before running into trouble and surrendering three runs.
Jackson Lindsey would enter and get the final out on a fielder's choice for his second save of the season. Holland was the winner, going 4.2 innings and allowing four hits and three runs with four strikeouts.
The Mustangs return to American Midwest Conference play on Friday afternoon when they welcome the Spartans of Missouri Baptist to Burns Park. First pitch of Friday's doubleheader is slated for noon.
Women’s Golf
Looking to improve its position Tuesday, Central Baptist College women's golf was on the Cherokee Village South Course for the final round of the Williams Baptist Spring Classic. CBC would end up staying in third place, shooting a final round 355 to finish with a 709 overall.
Individually, Keeley Bulza led the way for the Mustangs, shooting a final round 84 to finish with a 170 and in a tie for 14th.
Alyssa Hagewood closed with a final round 88 to shoot a 179 overall and Abby Kirby shot a 91 to also finish at 179 in a tie for 16th. Brooklyn Adcock shot a final round 92 to post a 181 and finish in 19th place.
The final tournament of the season for women's golf will be the American Midwest Conference Championship on May 9 and 10 in Eugene, Missouri, at the Redfield Golf Club.
Men’s Golf
Entering the day 20 shots off the lead in eighth place, Central Baptist College men's golf teed off this morning for the final round of the Williams Baptist Spring Classic at the Cherokee Village South course.
CBC would close strong, shooting a final round 301, the fourth best round of the day, finishing eighth, 34 shots behind the winners, Columbia College.
Individually, Surapart Pareepart closed with a final round even par 72 to finish at 150 overall and in a tie for 12th.
Jakub Slapal posted another 76 to shoot 152 and finish in a tie for 18th while Travis Toebben shot a final round 74 to finish at 153, Emmanuel LaBeur, competing as an individual, shot a final round 80 to post a 159 while both Anupon Wandee and Ethan Williamson posted a final score or 164 after shooting a 79 and 81, respectively.
The final tournament of the men's golf season will be the American Midwest Conference Championship at the Big Creek Country Club in Mountain Home on May 2 and 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.