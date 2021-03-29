After splitting the first two games of the series, Central Baptist College baseball looked to take the final two games from William Woods on Saturday at Victory Field.
CBC (10-9, 4-4 American Midwest Conference) mounted comebacks but came up short in both games, falling 10-9 and 8-5 to WWU (13-7, 5-3 AMC).
Dylan Bonds and Andrew Killough were the starters in the two games, but neither made it out of the third inning.
CBC didn’t hit a single home run, but Jay French and Steven Stewart both had three hits, with French’s coming in game one and Stewart’s coming in game two.
Up nest, CBC steps out of AMC play on Tuesday when it heads to Paragould for a doubleheader against the Pioneers of Crowley’s Ridge College. First pitch is slated for noon.
Softball
Opening American Midwest Conference play Saturday, No. 13 Central Baptist College softball took on the Owls of William Woods University at City of Colleges Park.
CBC (14-6, 2-0 AMC) scored 13 runs on 25 hits in a doubleheader sweep, winning 5-1 and 8-1 over WWU (6-10, 1-3 AMC).
CBC clubbed four home runs in the sweep and got complete games from starters Allie Burroughs and Hannah Work.
Seven seniors, Skylar Lee, Burroughs, Katie Gordon, Katie Goike, Baleigh Jackson, Allison Seats and Alyssa Estrada, were honored in a ceremony prior to the game.
CBC will wrap up an 11-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts the Lyon Scots for an AMC doubleheader at City of Colleges Park. First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Looking to return to a .500 record, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Stars of Stephens College on Saturday in an American Midwest Conference tilt inside Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (11-11, 4-4 AMC) took care of business, sweeping the Stars (3-9, 1-6 AMC) 3-0 by scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-19.
Lena Srdanov led the way with 14 kills, Molly Murphy had 25 assists and Alizea Garza posted 21 digs.
Emoree Martin also had a double-double, finishing with 12 kills and 12 digs, her third double-double of the season.
CBC had 44 kills and hit .228 with four service aces and five total blocks. Stephens had just 32 kills and hit .129 in the match.
CBC’s biggest deficit came in the first set when they trailed 14-9.
The Mustangs went on a run from there, closing the set on a 16-8 run to take the momentum and dominate the final two sets.
Next up for CBC is a visit from Columbia on Tuesday. First serve is slated for 4:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Competing for the third time this season, Central Baptist College track and field was at Oklahoma Baptist University on Saturday for the Bison Invitational.
CBC had many athletes that set personal records on the track today.
On the men’s side, Dylan Burnham competed in two events, finishing fifth in the 400-meters with a time of 51.60 and setting a PR in the 200 with a time of 23.01, which was good for a 14th place finish and both times are the best in the NAIA this season.
Jamal Washington competed in both the 100-and 200-meter races, posting an 11.18 in the 100, best in the nation so far, and a 23.08 in the 200.
Javon Cooper ran a 14.83 in the 100, while Ryan Chamberlain posted a time of 52.41 in the 400 to finish ninth and post the third fastest time in the NAIA.
On the women’s side, Ally Swaim did it again, besting her personal record in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.57 that sits as the third fastest time in the nation and just .02 seconds off the NAIA A Standard time.
She also competed in the 200-meters and finished 12th with a time of 26.76.
Next up for the CBC Track team is a trip April 2 and 3 to Fayette, Missouri, for the Central Methodist Invitational.
