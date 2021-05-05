Opening the American Midwest Conference tournament Tuesday at CarShield Field, Central Baptist College baseball, the No. 5 seed, took on the No. 8 seed Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans for the right to move on in the AMC Tournament.
CBC (24-20) saw its season come to end after it led 7-3 in the fifth inning, eventually falling 11-7 to HLGU (18-26).
The loss was the second to the Trojans this season and the second loss in 15 games against HLGU all-time.
Andrew Killough started and got the loss, throwing 7.1 innings and allowing 11 hits and 10 runs (nine earned) with a walk and four strikeouts.
Fernando Escapita pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed a run on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Hannibal-LaGrange took the lead in the first inning on a solo home run, but the Mustangs tied it in the second thanks to a one-out single by Alex Flores and a triple by Wille Baez.
HLGU would retake the lead, 2-1, in the top of the third but CBC responded again, scoring three in the bottom half thanks to a groundout by Sam Abernathy and a two-run double by Ruben Hernandez, to take a 4-2 lead after three.
HLGU got another home run in the fourth to make it 4-3 before the Mustangs stretched the lead to 7-3 in the bottom half courtesy of a Steven Stewart single and Kelvin Volquez's 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot.
The bats went quiet after that as CBC was only able to get one baserunner on the rest of the game and HLGU scored three in the sixth, four in the seventh and one in the ninth to end CBC's season early.
Men’s Golf
Coming into the final round of the American Midwest Conference Championship at Dalhousie Golf Club eight strokes behind, Central Baptist College men's golf looked to charge forward on the final day to win the title.
CBC would end up shooting a 308 and finish in fourth place, shooting an overall score of 922 to finish 24 strokes behind the winners, Missouri Baptist.
Individually, Colton Ryan finished tied for first, but lost on the third playoff hole to finish second after he posted a final round 70 to finish with an even par 216 and earn AMC first-team honors for the second time in his career.
Spencer LaBarbera finished in a tie for eighth, posting a final round 76 to finish with a 227 and earn second-team honors.
Anupon Wandee closed with a 79 to finish at 230 and in a tie for 12th to earn honorable mention honors from the AMC in his first season.
Emmanuel LaBeur and Travis Toebben were the final two finishers for CBC, shooting overall scores of 261 and 264, respectively.
