Springdale – Stepping out of American Midwest Conference play for a mid-week game, Central Baptist College baseball played at the Tyson Complex against Ecclesia in a doubleheader Tuesday.
CBC (18-3) continued its hot start to the season, pounding out 21 runs on 19 hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Royals (7-14) by scores of 13-7 and 8-2.
Fernando Escapita and Dylan Bonds got the starts for CBC in the doubleheader.
The Mustangs hit a combined five home runs, including four in the first game.
The Mustangs jumped on the Royals early in game one, scoring five in the first to lead 5-0 after a half inning thanks to a pair of errors, two doubles and a Jared Jones two-run home run, his fourth of the season.
Singles from Wille Baez, Griffith Olinde and Trynt Tompkins plated three more in the second and Will Hodges had an RBI single in the third to make it 9-0 before EC responded and scored four in the bottom half to make it 9-4.
Kelvin Volquez and Baez went back-to-back for two runs in the sixth, to make it 11-4 and Brett Sweatman hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run — the first of his career — to cap the Mustangs' scoring in the seventh.
For Volquez it was his third homer and the fifth for Baez.
Escapita started and went 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and four earned with three walks and three strikeouts for a no decision.
Ben Slate got the win, pitching 0.2 innings and allowing no runs on a hit with a walk.
Steven Huff made his season debut, allowing one hit and striking out two in three innings of relief.
LT Ellis also made his debut, allowing three runs on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts in the seventh.
CBC jumped on EC quickly again in game two, plating four runs in the first inning to lead 4-0 before the Royals even came to bat.
Volquez plated the first run with a double and that was followed by a two-run double from Baez and a single by Sam Abernathy to finish the scoring in the first.
Ecclesia scored a run in the second to make it 4-1, but the Mustangs added four more in the fifth on a grand slam from Hodges.
It his third home run and second grand slam of the season to make it 8-1 before Ecclesia scored in sixth to finish the scoring.
Bonds earned the win, throwing four innings and allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Devon Koonce, Gavin Johnson and Gerard Mendez combined for three innings of one hit, one unearned run relief to finish the game.
CBC is back on the road in AMC play this weekend, heading to Fulton, Missouri, for a three-game series with William Woods.
The series begins at noon Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.