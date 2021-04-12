Central Baptist College played its second doubleheader in as many days Saturday versus Lyon College.
The first game was a seven-inning affair. CBC fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first but answered back with a five-run second, pushing the score to 5-2.
The Mustangs and Scots each added another run to push the final score to 6-3.
Andrew Killough pitched 5.2 innings to get the win. He faced 28 batters, scattering eight hits and giving up three runs, all earned.
Killough also struck out eight batters, walking four and hitting one Scot. Ben Slate got the save in the contest, pitching the final 1.1 innings, striking out two and walking one.
The Mustangs were once again led by the hot bat of shortstop Kelvin Volquez, who went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.
Second baseman Steven Stewart also drove in two runs in the contest and went 1 for 3 on the day.
Jay French and Ruben Hernandez drove in the final runs with an RBI each.
In the second game, the Mustangs scored the first run of the contest in the bottom of the first.
The Scots rallied back with a two-run answer in the top of the second to take the lead 2-1.
Lyon managed to score five more in the top of the fifth pushing the score to 7-1, but the Mustangs answered right back in the bottom of the frame, scoring four and inching the score to 7-5.
It was all Scots from there on out as they put up seven runs in the top of the sixth and four more in the top of the seventh. The final was 18-5 Scots.
Volquez went yard for the second time on the day. He went 2 for 4 driving in three runs. Stewart had one hit in three at-bats and scored twice, driving in an RBI as well.
The Mustangs had nine hits in the game, were walked six times and stole three bases getting caught once.
Cameron Gordon, from Lyon, had the win pitching 5.0 innings and is responsible for all five of the Mustangs runs.
Austin Lejeune is on the hook for the loss. He surrendered five runs, all earned, on nine hits over 4.1 innings. The Mustangs are back at it April 16 and 17 with back-to-back double-headers at Harris Stowe.
Men’s Soccer
Men's soccer traveled to Lyon College to take on the Scots in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament.
The Scots were the third seed while the Mustangs came in as the sixth seed in the tournament. The Scots scored first as a ball sent into the Mustangs half became a 50/50 ball Mustangs goalkeeper Andrew Montoya was the first to it and tried to clear it as it hit off a Scotsman and bounced back towards the Mustangs goal.
He was able to control it and score it on the open net, giving the Scots the 1-0 lead.
The Mustangs were relentless in their attack and a dangerous ball played in behind the Scots defense with a great run but Daniel Mondragon saw the Mustangs with a breakaway chance of their own.
Mondragon was then pulled down in the penalty box by the Scots defender resulting in a penalty kick.
Team captain Nyasha Dube stepped up to take the kick and buried it cleanly into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1.
The 1-1 score line remained until deep into the second half with both teams having multiple scoring chances to take the lead but the goalkeepers on both sides made some saves with defenses preventing shots and chances as well.
The Scots were able to get a shot off with about 15 minutes left in the game to move the score to 2-1.
And they added a third a bit later as the Mustangs were pushing to tie the game. The final score was 3-1 on a sunny yet very windy day.
Softball
Mustangs softball picked up a pair of wins Saturday at Williams Baptist with 11-4 and 4-1 wins.
Track and Field
CBC's track and field teams took part in the East Texas Invitational with the men finishing 17th out of 18 positions, while the women finished 12th out of 19 places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.