Stepping out of conference for the second time this week, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Bearcats of Rust College in a doubleheader Saturday.
CBC (20-13) swept the doubleheader, scoring 20 runs in two games, winning by scores of 11-2 and 9-1 over Rust (13-18).
Andrew Killough and Garon Johnson were the starters and both pitched well.
Kelvin Volquez homered in both ends of the doubleheader and was joined in the home run category by Dalton Burt in game one.
The Mustangs scored in every inning except the seventh, scoring three in the first, two in the second, one each in the third, fifth and sixth and three in the fourth.
Volquez had three hits and three RBI and Burt had two hits and two RBI, including his first home run of the season.
Killough threw six shutout innings allowing two hits and striking out seven with one walk. Braden Woolford pitched the seventh and allowed two runs on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.
CBC scored all nine of its runs in the first three innings, including six in the second, to put the game away early.
Volquez had two hits and two RBI, while Ruben Hernandez reached base four times, via two walks and two hit by pitches while scoring twice.
Johnson earned the win, throwing six innings and allowing four hits and one unearned run with four strikeouts.
Fernando Escapita pitched the seventh and allowed one hit while striking out one.
CBC will be back Tuesday at Burns Park in North Little Rock for a doubleheader with Crowley's Ridge. First pitch is slated for noon.
Softball
Hitting the road for the second straight weekend, No. 20 Central Baptist College softball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis in an American Midwest Conference doubleheader at the Kirkwood Athletic Complex on Friday.
CBC (23-9, 10-2 AMC) took care of business, cruising to a 13-3 win in game one before posting its first shutout, 5-0, in game two over UHSP (4-18, 3-11 AMC).
Allie Burroughs and Hannah Work drew the starts for the Mustangs and Work was dominant in game two.
Allison Seats hit the only home run of the doubleheader, a two-run shot in game one.
The Mustangs jumped ahead in the first, plating a pair of runs on a double by Katie Goike, the first of her single-game program record four, and a sac fly by Katie Gordon.
Burroughs had a 1-2-3 first inning and then was pulled from the game and rested for the remainder, relieved by Ysabella Esquivel.
CBC would plate another run in the second on a single by Esquivel to make it 3-0.
CBC blew the game open with three in the third courtesy of an error, a single by Baleigh Jackson and a sac fly by Tobi Finley.
UHSP cut the lead to 6-1 in the bottom half, but CBC stretched it back to 8-1 in the top of the fourth and then 13-1 in the top of the fifth, an inning that included Seats' 13th home run of the season.
The Eutectics plated two in the bottom half to bring the score final. Esquivel got the win in relief, throwing four innings and allowing three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Goike went 4 for 4 with those record four doubles, four runs scored and three RBI.
Game two was drastically different from game one as a pitcher's dual broke out. Neither team scored until the sixth, when CBC plated all five of its runs.
Gordon led the inning off with a double and she moved to third on a single by Jackson.
Gordon scored on an error, and, after a walk to Madi Spears, Jackson scored on a single by Finley to make it 2-0.
Following a sac bunt by Skylar Lee , Esquivel came up and hit a two-run double to center to score both Finley and Spears and make it 4-0 and Esquivel would then score on a single by Alyssa Estrada.
That was all the Work needed, as she dominated, throwing the first shutout of the season in complete game fashion, allowing just four hits and a walk while striking out one and getting 13 ground ball outs in the process.
