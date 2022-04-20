Heading to the road for a midweek doubleheader, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Eagles of Texas A&M-Texarkana on Tuesday at Dobson Field.
The Mustangs (21-22) had leads in both games, but couldn't slow down the bats of the Eagles (29-18), falling twice 14-10 and 7-5.
In addition to the 15 runs, CBC had 17 hits in the doubleheader. Those included four doubles, two from Jay French and one each from Gabe Walker and Wille Baez and home runs from Baez, Austin Teal and Ruben Hernandez.
CBC scored a run to support starter Gram Middleton in the second in the first game, with French plating the first run of the game for a 1-0 lead. The Eagles would tie the game in the bottom half before CBC blew the game open in the fourth, scoring eight times to lead 9-1 after three and a half. Walker's double brought in the first run to make it 2-1 before Teal's homer, a two-run shot and his seventh of the season, made it 4-1. A double from French and a single from Logan Easterling made it 6-1 and Baez followed with his 10th homer of the season, a three-run blast, to cap the scoring.
Middleton got into a little trouble in the fourth and was lifted and relievers Ben Slate and Slayton Holland kept TAMUT at bay, as CBC left the fourth with a 9-8 lead. An RBI single by Steven Stewart made it 10-8 in the fifth, but the bullpen couldn't hold the lead as the Eagles scored five in the fifth and one in the sixth to put the game away.
Middleton did not factor in the decision after throwing 3.1 innings and allowing five hits on four runs (two earned) with a walk and two strikeouts. Slate allowed three runs on two hits in a third of an inning and Holland allowed two hits and a run with a walk in a third of an inning.
Caleb Sollars walked the only two batters he faced, surrendering two runs and Austin LeJeune was the tough luck loser, allowing six hits and four runs with a walk and three strikeouts.
CBC jumped on TAMUT early again in game two as Baez brought in two with a double to make it 2-0 in the first. After the lead was trimmed in half to 2-1, Hernandez's seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot, made it 4-1 in the third.
The Eagles would score two in the third and three in the fourth to take a 6-4 lead before a steal of home by Hernandez made it 6-5 in the sixth. The Eagles would add a run in the bottom of the sixth and put two on in the seventh before the game ended.
Jackson Lindsey started and went three innings, allowing three runs on four hits with four walks and a strikeout. Braeden Wolford was the unfortunate loser, allowing three runs on a hit with two walks in two-thirds of an inning and Rhett Blackburn finished the game, allowing two hits and one run with a pair of walks.
CBC will be at home for the final time this season Friday when it begins a three-game American Midwest Conference series against the Eagles of Williams Baptist. First pitch is scheduled for noon at Burns Park in North Little Rock.
Softball
Playing a road doubleheader for the final time this season, Central Baptist College softball took on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange on Tuesday at HLGU Field in a pair of American Midwest Conference contests.
CBC (20-18, 8-6 AMC) only mustered three runs and 12 hits in the doubleheader in a sweep, dropping the contests to HLGU (13-20, 9-5 AMC) 10-3 and 2-0.
Tobi Finley and Kirstie Blackwood had the only extra base hits of the day, with both coming in game one. Maggi Huddleston and Averie Ayers were the starters in the circle and neither could stop the offense of the Trojans.
The Trojans jumped on the Mustangs quickly in game one, scoring twice in the first and five times in the second to lead 7-0 after two. Blackwood's three run home run, her seventh of the season, made it 7-3 in the third before HLGU tacked on a run in the fourth and two in the sixth to secure the win.
Huddleston was the unfortunate loser, allowing six runs on three hits in 1.1 innings with three walks and a strikeout. Alex Jeter finished the game, allowing four runs on eight hits with a strikeout.
A pitcher's duel between Ayers and Hannibal-LaGrange starter Sicily Johnston broke out in game two. Ayers kept Hannibal quiet through the first three innings, but finally broke in the fourth as the Trojans took a 1-0 lead.
The Mustang offense was only able to get five singles the entire game and never got a runner further than third base twice, including in the fifth inning. HLGU added another run in the sixth, and the Mustangs went down in order in the final two innings.
Ayers pitched well, but got the loss, allowing three hits and two runs while walking three and striking out five in the complete game, her sixth of the season.
The Mustangs return home for their final four games of the season, beginning on Friday afternoon against Harris-Stowe State. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.