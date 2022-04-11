Looking to salvage a game in its American Midwest Conference series, Central Baptist College baseball was at Owl Field on Saturday for the series finale against William Woods.
CBC (17-19, 4-8 AMC) fell behind early and couldn't recover, falling 13-5 to WWU (22-11, 9-3 AMC).
Jay French made history again, after becoming just the third player in program history to record 200 hits for his career yesterday, he set a new single game stolen base record, stealing six of CBC's eight bases this afternoon. He now has extended his single-season stolen base record to 39 on the year.
WWU was up 9-0 after four innings before CBC tallied four runs in the fifth to cut the deficit in half. French drove in the first run of the game with an RBI single and that was followed two batters later by Logan Easterling's three-run home run, his 12th of the season.
The Owls would add two in the fifth and one in the sixth to make the deficit 13-4 before Easterling doubled in the seventh to bring the score to 13-5.
The Mustangs began a five-game homestand Tuesday when they welcome Crowley's Ridge to Burns Park for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
Softball
Hosting its most important series of the year to this point, Central Baptist College softball took on the American Midwest Conference leading No. 21 Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday at City of Colleges Park.
CBC (15-15, 5-3 AMC) nearly came back in the first game, losing 6-4 before getting run ruled 16-1 in game two by CC (20-10, 10-0 AMC).
Hannah Work and Averie Ayers were the starters and Work pitched into the seventh in game one. Katie Smith had a big day in game one, going 3 for 4 with an RBI against one of the best pitchers in the conference, Columbia's Lexi Dickerson.
Columbia got out to a 2-0 lead in the first game before CBC capitalized on Smith's leadoff single in the second as she came home on a double by Ysabella Esquivel to cut the deficit in half.
CC would push the lead back to 3-1 in the fifth before a Tobi Finley RBI single made it 3-2 in the sixth. CC would score three in the top of the seventh to make it 6-2, but CBC would not go down quietly, as Caroline Byers singled to right and the CC right fielder made a bad throw to bring home Averie Ayers and make it 6-3.
A Smith double would chase home Byers to make it 6-4, but the Mustangs were unable to get closer against a CC reliever. Work went six and gave up 10 hits and six runs (three earned) with two walks and two strikeouts. Gracie Keathley recorded the final three outs.
Columbia put game two away quickly, scoring three in the first and four in the second to lead 7-0 after one and a half. CBC's lone run scored in the second thanks to an error by Columbia's shortstop.
Ayers did not make it out of the second inning, allowing six runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout.
CBC will wrap up its six game homestand Monday with a visit from the Royals of Ecclesia College. First pitch is slated for noon.
Track and Field
Competing in-state for the first time in a month, Central Baptist College track and field was at the Bison Open on Saturday, hosted by Harding University. Three Mustangs, Ally Swaim, Josh Brown and Isiaih Patterson all competed.
Swaim posted another win, running a 15.05 in the 100-meter hurdles. Brown ran the men's 110-meter hurdles and posted a personal record time of 16.97 which was good for sixth place overall. Patterson jumped 5.66 meters in the long jump and finished in 16th place.
Track and field will be on the track again next week at the Little Rock Twilight.
