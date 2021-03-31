Playing on the road for the first time in 10 days, Central Baptist College baseball was at Pioneer Field taking on the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge College.
CBC (12-9), swept the doubleheader, scoring 22 runs combined and beating CRC (11-15) by scores of 11-3 and 11-6.
CBC pounded five home runs in the doubleheader, including two each from Kelvin Volquez and Will Hodges.
CBC returns to American Midwest Conference play this weekend when it heads to Williams Baptist for a four-game series with the Eagles.
First pitch from Shell Field is at noon on Friday.
Softball
Finishing its 11-game homestand Tuesday, No. 13 Central Baptist College softball took on the Scots of Lyon College at City of Colleges Park.
CBC (16-6, 4-0 AMC) took care of business, winning game one 5-1 before taking game two 4-3 in comeback fashion over LC (3-19, 0-4 AMC).
Allison Seats had a big day, homering in game two and driving in six combined in the doubleheader, including all four runs in the second game.
Baleigh Jackson homered in game one and scored two runs to help CBC set up a showdown this weekend.
The softball team heads to the road this weekend beginning on Friday when they will face No. 19 Columbia in Missouri. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Playing its final American Midwest Conference match of the regular season, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Cougars of Columbia College on Tuesday inside Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (11-12, 4-5) was swept in straight sets by CC (13-6, 6-2 AMC) by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 25-12.
Emoree Martin posted her second straight double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, while Molly Murphy led the way in assists with 18 and Alizea Garza led in digs with 14.
CBC hit .067 and had 29 kills in the match, while Columbia had 38 kills and hit .277 overall.
The Mustangs wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday when it welcomes College of the Ozarks to A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
