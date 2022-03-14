With inclement weather happening in Arkansas on Friday night, Central Baptist College baseball returned to Victory Field on Saturday after delaying the scheduled start by two hours to face the Patriots of Baptist Bible College.
CBC (12-9) finished off the series sweep, outscoring BBC (2-25) 5-1 in game one and 18-5 in game two.
CBC drew 13 walks in game two, which was nearly a single game record, just one off the record and tying for second place for the second time this season.
Jay French also made history again, tying the doubles record in game one and then moving into third place all-time in hits with 179.
Baptist Bible jumped on CBC early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first against starter Austin LeJeune.
Once LeJeune settled in, he was nearly unhittable, and kept the deficit at one until the offense came to life in the second inning.
Gage Harris would tie the game after scoring a run via an error and CBC would take the lead via another error later in the inning.
Steven Stewart capped the scoring with a two-run single to make it 4-1 CBC after two.
Logan Easterling would add an insurance run with a homer in the third and LeJeune and reliever Slayton Holland took over from there.
LeJeune was the winner, throwing five innings and allowing a run on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts.
Holland struck out two and hit a batter in two innings, but was perfect otherwise.
Game two featured a lot of offense and a lot of walks, mostly by Baptist Bible. The Patriots would take the lead early again, plating a pair of unearned runs to lead 2-0.
CBC then struck for seven runs in the bottom of the first and it was all Mustangs from there. Easterling would tie the game with a home run, his third of the series and fifth of the season.
Graham Dykes followed with an RBI on a fielder's choice and Luke McBride would walk with the bases loaded to make it 4-2. Dykes would follow the walk by scoring on a wild pitch and then French drove in two with a single to left to cap the scoring in the first.
CBC would score six in the second, highlighted by a three-run home run by Johan Ramirez, one in the fourth and four in the fifth to cap the scoring. Devon Koonce started and went 2.1 innings, allowing six hits and four runs (two earned) with a strikeout.
Caleb Muns would get the one, throwing one inning while walking one and striking out one. Gram Middleton would throw two innings and allow a run on a hit with a walk and a strikeout.
Justin Raines retired the only two batters he faced via strikeout and Ben Slate pitched the seventh, allowing a hit and striking out one.
The Mustangs begin the American Midwest Conference portion of their schedule on Friday afternoon in North Little Rock against Hannibal-LaGrange. First pitch from Burns Park will be at noon.
Track and Field
Competing in its first outdoor meet of the season, Central Baptist College track and field was at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the 2022 Hendrix Alumni Open.
Two Mustangs combined to win three events while another placed on the podium in his event.
Ally Swaim and Jadon Price were the winners of their events, with Swaim placing first in both the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.01 and the 200 meters with a time of 27.20. Price was the winner in the shot put with a throw of 11.23 meters. Isaiah Stiger finished in third place in the long jump with a jump of 5.74 meters while teammate Isiaih Patterson placed fifth in the same event with a jump of 5.44 meters.
The Mustangs will be back on the track Friday and Saturday for the Harding Invitational in Searcy.
