Playing a mid-week game for the first time this season, Central Baptist College baseball hosted a doubleheader against Crowley's Ridge College on Tuesday at Warrior Field on the Hendrix College campus.
CBC (13-3) swept the doubleheader in historic fashion, winning game one 10-5 before taking game two 13-1 over Crowley's Ridge (2-9).
Jay French and Fernando Escapita drew the starts for the Mustangs.
There were no home runs hit, but Escapita combined with Slayton Holland, Gerard Mendez and Will Hodges on a no-hitter in game two, the fourth in program history.
The Mustangs jumped on the Pioneers early in the first game, scoring twice in the first to lead 2-0 after one.
CBC blew the game open in the third, scoring six times in the inning to make it 8-0.
Wille Baez singled with one out, then stole second and moved to third on an error before scoring on a single by Griffith Olinde to make it 3-0.
After an Olinde steal and a Jared Jones walk, Sam Abernathy came up and roped a single up the middle to score Olinde and make it 4-0.
Following a Jacob Rose single to load the bases, Alex Flores, who drove in three in the contest, drove in a pair with a single to make it 6-0 and put runners on the corners. After a stolen base, Hodges singled to bring in the final two runs of the inning.
CBC tacked on single tallies in the fifth and sixth and French slammed the door through five before running into trouble in the sixth.
CRC scored two in the sixth and three in the seventh, but wouldn't get any closer.
French pitched a career-high 5.2 innings, allowing three hits and two runs (both earned) while walking two and striking out a career-high seven to earn the win.
Ben Slate relieved French, throwing 0.2 innings and allowing four hits and two earned runs and Devon Koonce also pitched 0.2 innings, allowing two hits and one earned, striking out two.
Crowley's Ridge took the lead in game two, scoring a single run in the top of the second, which was be their only run of the game.
CBC took the lead in the bottom half, scoring five times to lead 5-1 after two.
The Mustangs would add three in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth, while the pitching staff kept Crowley's Ridge without a hit.
Escapita, the starter, went four innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out three and walking one.
Holland threw one hitless inning with one strikeout.
Mendez threw a hitless sixth and Hodges struck out one to finish the fourth no-hitter in program history and the second combined no-hitter.
Hodges also had three hits and three RBI in the contest, while the Mustangs got helped by three Pioneer errors.
The Mustangs start an eight-game road trip with their upcoming weekend series in the American Midwest Conference against Park.
Friday's doubleheader begins at noon.
