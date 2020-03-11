Hosting a rare mid-week American Midwest Conference doubleheader, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Eagles of Williams Baptist on Tuesday at Victory Field.
CBC (21-5, 8-3 AMC) swept the doubleheader over WBU (10-15, 3-8 AMC) taking game one 7-2 before winning game two 11-1 in a run rule.
Dylan Bonds and Fernando Escapita both started and earned victories.
Will Hodges, Jared Jones and Griffith Olinde all homered in the doubleheader, with Olinde going deep twice in game two.
Bonds put Williams Baptist down in order to start game one and the Mustangs capitalized, scoring four in the first to take a 4-0 lead.
Steven Stewart led off the game by drawing a walk and then scoring on Hodge's fourth home run of the season to make it 2-0.
Olinde then doubled two batters later and came home on Jones' fifth home run of the season to cap the scoring in the first.
Williams Baptist scored off Bonds in the second to make it 4-1.
CBC stretched the lead back to four runs in the bottom half on a single from Hodges to score Sam Abernathy and make it 5-1.
The Eagles trimmed the lead to 5-2 in the fourth and that would be all that Bonds allowed.
A two-run single by Hodges in the sixth made it 7-2 and gave him five RBI in the game.
Bonds earned the win by going five innings and allowing five hits and two runs, walking two and striking out three.
Hodges earned his first save, allowing one hit and striking out four in two innings.
CBC struck early again in game two, plating a run on an error in the first to make it 1-0.
Escapita dominated Williams Baptist, keeping the score at 1-0 until the Mustangs were able to break through again in the fifth and make it 2-0 on a Jacob Rose single.
A Sam Abernathy double in the sixth made it 3-0 and WBU finally got to Escapita in the sixth and plated a run to make it 3-1 before he was replaced by Devon Koonce, who was able to strand the bases loaded and keep CBC in the lead.
The Mustangs blew the game open in the seventh, scoring seven runs on three hits in the inning.
Hodges led off the inning with an infield single which was followed by a Kelvin Volquez single and a fielder's choice.
With two on, Olinde hit his 12th home run of the season, a three-run blast, to make it 6-1.
Dalton Burt followed and was hit by a pitch.
Alex Flores then reached on an error and Sam Abernathy was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Two batters later, Stewart was hit by a pitch to plate another run and make it 7-1.
A wild pitch scored Flores to make it 8-1 and Hodges capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run single to make it 10-1.
Koonce got around a single and walk to keep WBU off the board in the eighth and Olinde's second home run of the game and 13th of the season ended the game in the bottom half.
Escapita was dominant in his victory, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing four hits and one run, walking one and striking out 16, which is tied for the third most in a single-game in program history.
Devon Koonce pitched the final 1.2 innings, allowing one hit and walking one while striking out two.
The Mustangs will host Harris-Stowe for a three-game series this weekend at Victory Field.
The schedule is up in the air due to inclement weather.
Mustangs golf finish with at Eagle Spring Invitational
Entering the final round of the Eagle Spring Invitational in third place, No. 16 Central Baptist College men's golf looked to improve their standing on the final day at the Hillcrest Golf Club.
CBC shot a final round 313 to finish with a 618 overall for a sixth-place finish, 39 shots behind winner Oklahoma City.
Individually, Colton Ryan finished in fifth place, shooting a final round 74 to finish with a 149 (+5).
Spencer LaBarbera also finished in the top-10 after shooting a final round 78 to shoot a 150 overall, placing sixth.
Leyton Clark shot a final round 82 for a 155 overall, while Bodey Jackson shot a 79 to finish at 164 and Dylan Smith shot an 82 to finish at 172.
Next up for the Mustangs is their own CBC Mustang Invitational, which tees off Monday at the Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.