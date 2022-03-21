NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Looking to finish the series strong after coming back to win in the opener, Central Baptist College baseball wrapped up its American Midwest Conference series with Hannibal-LaGrange on Saturday at Burns Park.
CBC (16-9, 3-0 AMC) got dominant pitching and timely hitting to finish the sweep, beating HLGU (6-10, 0-3 AMC) 10-7 and 7-0.
After walking 12 in game one, three pitchers, Austin LeJeune and Justin Raines in game one and Garon Johnson in game two, combined to walk just two in the two games.
CBC also got more clutch hitting, including a two-homer game from Logan Easterling in game one that provided the difference in running CBC's current winning streak to nine in a row, tied for the second-longest ever.
Game two started much like the first game, with HLGU jumping out to an early lead, this time just 2-0 in the top of the first.
A bases loaded walk to Ty Decker in the bottom half cut the deficit to 2-1, but another error set up two more unearned runs for the Trojans to make it 4-1 in the second. CBC would come back in the bottom half, though, plating three thanks to home runs by Jay French, his fifth and a two-run shot from Easterling, his eighth to tie the game at four.
French's record breaking 44th career double in the third put CBC ahead 5-4 before HLGU would answer with two runs of their own to lead 6-5 in the top of the fifth.
The Mustangs responded again, tying the game thanks to an errant throw, a bases loaded walk to Ruben Hernandez, a run scoring single by Benito Martinez and Easterling's second two-run shot of the game to give him nine on the season. Raines, who relieved in the sixth, allowed a single tally in the seventh before shutting the door to earn the save.
LeJeune got the win, going five innings and allowing six runs (one earned) on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts. Raines went the final two innings and allowed a run on three hits with five Ks of his own.
Johnson dominated the Trojans in game three, never allowing a runner to reach third base in the eight-hit shutout where he struck out nine.
The Mustangs capitalized early in the final game, scoring twice in the second on an error and a sac fly to make it 2-0.
A Graham Dykes single in the third stretched the lead to 3-0 before CBC blew the game open in the sixth. Austin Teal would hit a two-run shot in the sixth, his fourth of the season to make it 5-0 and Steven Stewart would drive in a run with a groundout to make it 6-0.
The final run scored on an error off the bat of Stewart in the eighth. French also broke the career record for triples in the final game, becoming the first player ever to reach double digits in that category.
CBC returns to Victory Field at Conway Christian School for the final time this season Friday, when they open a three-game AMC series with the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State. First pitch is slated for noon.
Track and Field
Competing for the second time this season, Central Baptist College track and field was at the Harding Invitational on Saturday.
No team scores were recorded, but Ally Swaim won yet another race in her illustrious career.
Swaim topped the field in the 100 meter hurdles, posting a time of 15.32 to best second place by over two-tenths of a second.
Swaim also ran in the 200 meters and recorded a time of 27.87 to place fifth. On the men's side, Isiaih Patterson, Isaiah Stiger and Jadon Price all compete in the long jump finals, with Patterson placing 11th, Stiger coming in 12th and Price finishing 13th. Price also finished eighth in the shot put with a throw of 11.3 meters.
Track and field competes next weekend in Shawnee, Oklahoma, at the Oklahoma Baptist Invitational.
