Steven Stewart's first career home run capped a pair of come back victories Saturday for Central Baptist College at Burns Park against Culver-Stockton.
CBC (7-8) won 8-7 and 6-4 to earn a split in the series with the Wildcats (4-6) and end a five game losing skid.
Stewart's walk off three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh in game two capped a four-run ninth and helped the Mustangs score four in the seventh to win. CBC also trailed 5-1 in game one and used their offense to come back and win as well.
Culver-Stockton again took the lead in the first inning with a single run. CBC would tie the game in the third when Jay French, who singled with one out, stole second then stole third and scored when the catcher's throw sailed into left field. Culver-Stockton recaptured the lead 5-1 in the fifth before the Mustangs began to chip away.
In the fifth, CBC would score three runs courtesy of a double by French, a single by Stewart and a groundout from Wille Baez to cut the deficit to 5-4. CBC finally took its first lead of the series in the sixth. Logan Easterling hit a sac fly in the inning to tie the score at five. Wille Baez followed Easterling with a double to give CBC a 6-5 lead and Ruben Hernandez drove in a pair with a single.
Leading 8-5 heading to the seventh, reliever Jackson Lindsey allowed a pair of runs, but got out of trouble to preserve the win. Andrew Killough started and threw 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout. Lindsey earned the win, throwing the final 2.2 innings and allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts.
Culver-Stockton grabbed the lead first again in the final game, tallying a pair of runs in the third to lead 2-0. A sac fly by French cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom half and Easterling would tie the game in the fourth with a solo home run. Homers by Culver-Stockton in the sixth and the seventh put CBC behind 4-2 and setup drama in the bottom of the seventh. The first two batters of the inning were retired and Austin Teal singled with two outs to extend the game. Luke McBride followed Teal with a single and put runners on the corners for French.
A wild pitch that scored Teal cut the deficit to 4-3 before French would draw a walk to setup Stewart, who blasted his ball just beyond the leaping left fielder's glove to win the game for CBC and help them earn a split.
CBC will return Tuesday to Burns Park for another doubleheader, this time against the Tigers of Iowa Wesleyan University. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
Wrestling
For the second straight season, Central Baptist College had a wrestler that was selected to be in the NAIA Wrestling National Championship. Christian Richer, who competed in the 157-pound weight class, was the wrestler this year following the selections of Alejandro Mas and Ben Freeman last year.
Richer had the toughest draw in the class, wrestling the top two ranked wrestlers in the division. He held his own for 4:01 before falling to the top ranked wrestler in the NAIA in the first round and then saw his season end against the No. 2 ranked wrestler by fall in 1:19 in the second round.
