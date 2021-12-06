Looking to start 2-0 in the American Midwest Conference for the second straight season, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange at the Mabee Sports Complex on Saturday.
CBC (4-7, 2-0 AMC) dominated the game, leading wire-to-wire to defeat HLGU (2-9, 0-2 AMC).
Neither team scored for the first 1:50 of the game before a Justin Van Pelt layup gave the Mustangs in early 2-0 lead. That layup sparked a 15-0 that lasted until the 11-minute mark of the first half and put the game away early. CBC led 30-12 at the half and started the second half on an 11-0 run to lead 41-12 with 17:08 left.
HLGU then scored four points sandwiched by a Niles Smith three before CBC went on a run again, this time of the 8-0 variety to lead 52-16 with 12 minutes left. HLGU would outscore CBC 14-9 over the final 12 minutes, but the game had already been decided.
Mayan Kiir led the way in scoring, putting in 17 for the Mustangs, including 13 in the second half
Kelvin Robinson chipped in with 11.
Justin Van Pelt had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
CBC shot 39 percent from the field and grabbed 45 rebounds while holding HLGU to just 22 percent shooting and 29 rebounds.
This was the 10th straight win against the Trojans and the 28 points was the fewest ever allowed by CBC against HLGU.
The 28 points is the fewest ever allowed by the Mustangs in a game and breaks two records. The previous record for fewest points allowed was 35 against Messenger College in 2007 and the fewest points ever allowed against an AMC opponent which was 47 against UHSP in 2015
CBC is off until Dec. 11th when they head to Siloam Springs for a matchup against John Brown. Tipoff against the Golden Eagles is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Looking for their first win in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College women's basketball was on the floor of the Mabee Sports Complex on Saturday for a conference tilt with Hannibal-LaGrange. CBC (4-3, 1-1 AMC) got the job done, racing out to a 12-0 lead and never trailing in a win over HLGU (1-9, 0-2 AMC).
Aminata Seck, who finished with a double-double, opened the scoring 24 seconds into the game.
From there, a pair of Reagan Roetzel threes, another Seck jumper and a jumper from Macey Decker opened the 12-0 run over the first 4:48 of the contest. HLGU would close on an 6-2 run, but the Lady Mustangs still led 14-6 after a quarter.
HLGU cut the lead to four early in the second, but a three from Decker stretched the lead to seven and HLGU wouldn't get closer than five the rest of the game.
Seck posted her third straight double-double, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Regan Roetzel hit five threes for her 15 points on the afternoon.
Alexis Augustus also finished in double figures with 12 points.
CBC was +13 on the glass (37-24) including 18 offensive rebounds.
The Mustangs committed only 14 turnovers compared to forcing 22.
The win was the ninth overall against the Trojans and the sixth in a row.
The Lady Mustangs step back out of conference play for their next game on Thursday when they head to Springdale to face Ecclesia. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Track
Competing for the first time ever in the month of December, Central Baptist College track and field competed Saturday at the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic hosted by Northwest Missouri State University.
A pair of CBC athletes, Ally Swaim and Ryan Chamberlain, competed across three events on the day.
Swaim competed in the 200-meter dash and the 60-meter hurdles while Chamberlain ran in the 400-meter race on the men's side.
Swaim finished 30th in the 200 with a time of 27.25 and placed 12th in the 60 hurdles with a time of 9.63. Chamberlain was 11th in the 400 with a time of 51.68.
This is the only track meet that CBC will compete in this year. The next scheduled meet is the Highland Community College Multi in Kansas on Jan. 14 and 15, 2022.
