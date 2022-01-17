Looking to win its second game in a row against Missouri Baptist, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Spartans on Saturday in an American Midwest Conference game at the Petty Student Resources Center. CBC (8-10, 4-2 AMC) never led, fighting back from an 18-2 deficit early to lose 71-63 to MBU (15-4, 7-0 AMC).
Brevin Brimble had a huge afternoon for CBC, posting a career-high 31 points on 11 of 13 from the field. He recorded the 25th 30-plus point game and the second this season after Kelvin Robinson's 37 against John Brown in November. Robinson was the only other Mustang in double figures, scoring 10 points off the bench.
The Mustangs never really got into the game, as Missouri Baptist scored the first 12 points of the game and led 18-2 at the 13:31 mark in the first half. CBC tried to chip away from there, but it got the deficit inside 10 only once and trailed 41-29 at halftime.
In the second half, CBC opened on a 12-2 run over the first 2:38, but that was as close as it would get, as Missouri Baptist, leading 43-41, went on a 10-0 run that lasted until 14:03 was left in the game and that was pretty much it. CBC got within three at 63-60 with 3:04 left, but the Spartans closed on an 8-2 run to bring the score to its final margin.
CBC is back on the road Thursday for a rematch of last season's AMC title game when it heads to Columbia. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Looking to put a stop to its three-game losing streak, Central Baptist College women's basketball played its third road matchup of the week Saturday against the Spartans of Missouri Baptist in an American Midwest Conference contest inside Petty Student Resources Center. CBC (9-7, 2-5 AMC) led at halftime, but a slow third quarter saw MBU (7-10, 4-3 AMC) take the lead and never relinquish it, as CBC fell 66-61.
Aminata Seck posted her third straight double-double and ninth of the season, finishing with a career-high 28 points and 13 rebounds. Caroline Citty also chipped in with 12, including 8-8 at the free-throw line. The difference in the game was turnovers, as CBC committed 33 while forcing 24 on the game.
The Lady Mustangs raced out to a 7-0 lead in the first 1:15 and led the entire first quarter, twice by as many as 12 before finishing with a 24-15 first quarter lead. The lead was in double digits for most of the second half, but, leading 37-28 with 1:15 left in the half, the Lady Mustangs saw MBU close on a 5-0 run and CBC took a 37-33 lead into the break.
A Citty jumper early in the third quarter pushed the lead back to six before a 7-0 run by MBU gave them their first lead at 40-39. Citty gave CBC the lead back with a pair of free throws with 6:35 left in the third and neither team would score for the next 2:20 before MBU made a field goal to retake the lead at 42-41. It was a lead the Spartans would never relinquish, as CBC tried, but failed, to regain control, trailing 49-44 at the end of three. It was unable to get closer than three the rest of the game before the score reached its final margin.
CBC will rest for four days before finishing its four-game road trip Thursday at the Southwell Complex against AMC foe Columbia. Tip off from Missouri is set for 5:30.
Track and Field
Competing for the first time in the 2022 calendar year, the Central Baptist College track and field team was indoors Saturday at the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks Invitational. Ally Swaim and Isaiah Patterson competed for the Mustangs in the meet, with Swaim competing in the 55-meter hurdles and Patterson competing in the long jump.
Swaim finished second in her lone event, recording a time of 8.59 in the final after posting an 8.96 in the prelims. Patterson finished eighth in the long jump, recording a distance of 5.94 meters on his sixth and final jump of the afternoon.
CBC's next meet will be the Principia College Relays on Jan. 29 in Elsah, Illinois.
Wrestling
Competing at home for just the second time this season, Central Baptist College wrestling hosted the 2022 CBC Mustang Invitational. The Mustangs finished in sixth place in the tournament, which was won by Life University, the defending NAIA champions.
Alejandro Mas, Christian Richer, Gregory Pierre-Louis and Dewayne Jennings competed for the Mustangs. Mas went 1-2 at 157 pounds, winning his first match over Jonathan Vizcarrondo of Williams Baptist by fall before losing his final two matches, both by fall. Richer, who wrestled at 165 pounds, also went 1-2, losing by a 5-1 decision in his first match, winning his second match 7-3 over Taylor Norton of Midway before losing to Joel Anguiano by fall in his final match. Pierre-Louis wrestled at heavyweight and went 1-2 as well, dropping his first match by fall before winning match two over Oliver Severance of Benedictine by fall then dropped his final match by major decision. Jennings went 0-2 losing by decisions in both matches at heavyweight.
CBC is back on the mat next Friday & Saturday in Marshall, Missouri, for the Missouri Valley Open.
