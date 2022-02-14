Welcoming Saturday the American Midwest Conference champions into Reddin Fieldhouse, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Spartans of Missouri Baptist.
CBC (13-13, 9-5 AMC) ended the nation's longest current winning streak, dominating the second half to beat MBU (21-5, 14-1 AMC) 73-57.
Jalen Adams led the Mustangs in scoring with 16 points off the bench.
Three other players, Kelvin Robinson, James Moore and Jordan Parker also had double figures scoring while CBC shot 58 percent from the floor in the second half and held Missouri Baptist to just 40 percent shooting.
CBC will host Columbia for Senior Night on Feb. 17 at the site of last year's record-setting AMC Tournament Championship game.
Tip-off will be right after Senior Day festivities are completed.
Women’s Basketball
Aminata Seck set or tied two rebounding records Saturday as the Central Baptist College women's basketball team hosted the Missouri Baptist Spartans in an American Midwest Conference contest in A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (12-13, 4-11 AMC) trailed by 16 after one quarter but forced overtime, ultimately falling 72-67 to MBU (15-11, 12-4 AMC).
Seck tied the single non-exhibition game rebounding record, grabbing 18 on the day with seven of those rebounds on the offensive glass, giving her 98 on the season and a new single-season record.
She also finished with 12 points for her 16th double-double of the season while Alexis Augustus led the Lady Mustangs with 16 points.
The difference in the game ended up being free throws, with the Spartans going 26 of 34 at the line while CBC went 17 of 28.
CBC, on Monday, heads to Columbia, Missouri, for an AMC clash with the Stars of Stephens College. Tip-off of that game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. from Silverthorne Arena.
Softball
After splitting on the first day of the Generals Classic, No. 24 Central Baptist College softball played two more games Saturday at Wildcat Field.
CBC (3-3) lost both matchups, falling 13-0 in a run rule to No. 13 Central Methodist (2-1) and 11-7 to Blue Mountain (2-1).
Hannah Work and Averie Ayers were the starters. CBC didn't muster a baserunner in the opener against Central Methodist, but had a late lead against Blue Mountain.
In its first game of the season against a top-25 team, Central Methodist pitched a perfect game against the Mustangs.
The only batters to make contact during the game were Ayers, who grounded out to third in the third and Mollie Johnson who flew out to end the game in the fifth. Work took the loss, allowing five runs on six hits in one and a third, striking out two and walking one. Ysabella Esquivel threw 0.1 of an inning and allowed seven runs (four earned) on four hits with three walks and Emily Cole pitched 0.2, allowing a run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout.
The bats came to life against BMC in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, scoring seven times on seven hits while drawing seven walks. BMC stretched its lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the fourth, and, after neither team scored in the fifth, CBC took its first lead of the game in the top of sixth.
Mollie Johnson was called upon to pinch hit for Jordyn Frederic, and, after a passed ball moved runners to second and third, she laced a three-run homer to center, her first of the season, to give CBC a 7-5 lead. The lead would be short lived, however, as BMC would plate six in the bottom half to bring the score to its final margin. Ayers started and went 2.2, surrendering four runs (three earned) on six hits with a walk. Jeter relieved Ayers and went the next 0.1, allowing just two hits and a run with a walk. Maggi Huddleston, who was given the loss, allowed five runs on four hits in one inning with a walk and Work got the final three outs, allowing three hits and an unearned run.
CBC heads Tuesday to Arkadelphia for a matchup with the Tigers of Ouachita Baptist. First pitch of the doubleheader is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Baseball
Looking for its first win of the season, Central Baptist College baseball played its home opener Saturday at Burns Park in North Little Rock against Champion Christian. CBC (2-3) pounded out 29 runs in the two games and swept the doubleheader, beating Champion Christian (0-2) by scores of 17-0 and 12-2.
Andrew Killough and Garon Johnson were the starters and both were dominant. CBC set a single-game stolen bases record in game one, swiping 14 bases, including four from Jay French.
CBC will be back on the field Friday for a doubleheader with Ecclesia at the Tyson Complex in Springdale. First pitch for Friday's doubleheader is scheduled for 2 p.m.
