Looking to remain perfect at home and move into sole possession of first place in the American Midwest Conference, No. 21 Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (14-5, 11-3 AMC) accomplished both goals, racing out to a quick lead and holding on for a 78-62 win over HLGU (2-16, 1-13 AMC).
Tedrick Wolfe led the way for CBC with 20 points and eight rebounds and electrified the crowd in the first half with a highlight reel dunk on an alley-oop.
Deajay Klett had a career-high 11 points on the night, while Tyrone Alston added 10 to go with a team-high five assists and Darius Polley scored 10 as well.
CBC outrebounded the Trojans 43-33 and forced 17 turnovers compared to committing just 10.
The game went back-and-forth for the first 5:53 with three ties and four lead changes before a three by Klett with 13:52 left in the first half put CBC up 12-11, which started a 19-0 run for the Mustangs and gave them a lead which they did not relinquish.
The first of three highlight plays in the first half happened at the 16:46 mark in the first half when Alston left an alley-oop for Zach Hudson, who finished the night with eight points and three rebounds.
Hudson followed later in the half with a tip dunk, but sandwiched in between was the highlight of the night by Wolfe.
With 2:38 left in the first half and CBC up 32-15, Alston threw an oop to Wolfe, who jumped as high as he could with one hand to hammer down the ball and give CBC a 19-point lead.
The Mustangs would go to the break up 39-22.
The Trojans opened the second half with consecutive baskets to shrink the lead to 39-26, but an Alston layup with 18:38 left in the game started an 11-0 run for CBC over the next 2:59 to give them a 50-26 lead.
The lead ballooned to as much as 30 with 10:07 left before HLGU started to battle back.
CBC hung on and win 78-62.
Up next for the Mustangs is a visit from the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State on Saturday for homecoming.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
CBC women dominates first half to beat HLGU
Looking to snap a two-game American Midwest Conference losing skid, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday.
CBC (12-7, 8-7 AMC) dominated the first half, leading 57-15 at halftime and cruising to an 84-45 win over HLGU (4-16, 2-13 AMC).
Holly Allen led four Mustangs in double figures with 14 points, while Alaina Ellis tied her career-high with 13 points with Grace Coates adding 12 and Macie Hopkins chipping in 10.
CBC outrebounded HLGU 45-37, including 20-6 on the offensive glass, and forced 30 turnovers compared to committing just 11.
The Lady Mustangs raced out to an 8-0 over the first 3:25 of action and the game was pretty much decided from there, as CBC led 30-9 after one quarter, their fourth 30 point quarter of the season, and 57-15 at the half, including holding the Trojans without a field goal over the final 4:19 of the half.
The second half was never in question, with CBC pushing its lead to 45 at one point in the fourth quarter before the final score settled the night.
HLGU did not have a scorer finish in double figures for the contest.
Next up for the Lady Mustangs is a visit from Harris-Stowe State on homecoming this Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.
