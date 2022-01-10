Playing at home for the first time since Dec. 13, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse in an American Midwest Conference battle.
CBC (9-4, 2-2 AMC) could not get enough baskets to fall, as it trailed by nine at the half before falling 63-58 to UHSP (10-6, 2-2 AMC).
Aminata Seck led the way in scoring for CBC with 19 points.
Vicky Duru posted her first-career double-double, scoring a season-high 14 points to go with 10 rebounds.
Manuela Cruz posted a career-high five assists. Riley Bridges blocked a career-high four shots.
Grace Beyer led all scorers with 36 points for UHSP.
The Lady Mustangs shot 36 percent from the field, but made only three of 23 from deep and five of eight from the free-throw line with 39 rebounds compared to 33 percent from the field, eight of 23 from three, 21 of 22 from the free-throw line and 41 rebounds for the Eutectics
CBC heads to the road Tuesday for another American Midwest Conference meeting, this time with the Scots of Lyon College. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Looking to begin American Midwest Conference play 3-0, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Saturday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (7-8, 3-0 AMC) never trailed, cruising to an 82-45 win over UHSP (5-9, 1-3 AMC).
Kelvin Robinson led three Mustangs in double figures scoring while three Mustangs also had 10 or more rebounds.
CBC won in every phase of the game, including turnovers, forcing 17 while only committing 12.
Robinson opened the scoring with a 3-point basket 24 seconds into the contest. The Mustangs raced out to a 10-2 lead over the first 4:38 before UHSP cut the lead to 10-6 with back-to-back buckets. The lead would balloon to 22-10 with 7:18 left before the Eutectics cut it to 22-19 with 4:21 to play in the half.
Following a timeout, a three from Hayden Peterson started a 17-2 run for the rest of the half and the Mustangs went into the locker room ahead 39-21.
That was as close as the Eutectics got again, as CBC would lead by as many as 40 in the second half before ending up at the final margin.
Robinson finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-18 from the field. Brevin Brimble, who made his first start, had 19.
James Moore chipped in with a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double, his first of the season, off the bench.
Justin Van Pelt led the way rebounding, grabbing 11.
Jordan Parker barely missed his second double-double, grabbing 10 boards and finishing with nine points.
CBC shot 43 percent from the field, made nine threes and went a season-best 13 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Moore also had four blocks and four steals.
CBC heads to Batesville on Tuesday night for their next game, an AMC contest at Lyon. The Mustangs will be looking for their first win at Lyon since 2018 and tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
