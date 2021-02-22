Looking to secure its second straight American Midwest Conference regular season title, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Scots of Lyon College on Sunday at Becknell Gymnasium.
CBC (16-6, 11-3 AMC) got off to a slow start, trailed by five at halftime and lost 91-78 to the Scots (10-4, 8-2 AMC).
The loss makes CBC the No. 2 seed in the AMC Tournament later this week.
In order to win the tournament this year, the Mustangs will have to win twice and home and then possibly go back to Lyon for a rematch if the two teams meet again.
Kelvin Robinson led five Mustangs in double figures scoring with 20 points, while Tedrick Wolfe added 13, TaJuan Johnson had 12 with Zach Hudson and Jalen Adams both chipping in with 11 apiece.
CBC lost the rebounding battle 35-28 and were outshot from the field, 59 percent to 43 percent, including Lyon going 18 of 27 from the floor in the second half.
CBC will host the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Thursday night at Reddin Fieldhouse in the AMC Tournament Quarterfinals. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with only home spectators allowed.
Women’s Basketball
Looking to carry momentum from last night's home victory, Central Baptist College women's basketball took on the Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday at the Southwell Complex.
CBC (9-6, 4-6 AMC) led by five at one point in the third quarter, but couldn't stop a charge from CC (12-4, 10-2 AMC), falling in the regular season finale 72-62.
Four Lady Mustangs finished in double figures scoring, led by Izzy Arnold's 18 points.
Alexis Augustus chipped in with 17, Grace Coates earned the second double-double of her career with 13 and 13 rebounds and Holly Allen added 11 for CBC.
The Lady Mustangs shot 52 percent in the second half, but couldn't stop an equally hot Columbia, who shot 53 percent in the half.
The Cougars raced out to a 9-2 lead in the first two minutes and change before CBC responded, cutting the lead to 11-10. CC ended the half on a 9-2 run and led 20-12 after a quarter.
CC maintained at least a four-point lead all the way through the second quarter and took a 35-25 lead into the halftime break.
The Lady Mustangs never led in the first half.
A 3-pointer by Arnold 15 seconds into the third quarter cut the deficit to 35-28 and started an 11-3 run that gave CBC its first lead of the afternoon at 39-38 with 6:52 left in the third.
The Lady Mustangs held the lead until 46 seconds left in the quarter, when the Cougars made a layup to take a 45-44 lead.
They would add another just before the end of the quarter to lead 47-44 after three.
Coates made the opening basket of the fourth to cut the deficit to one, but that's as close as CBC would get.
CC raced out to a 10-point lead again and closed out the game.
CBC will now wait to find out where they will be seeded in the AMC Tournament.
The quarterfinal round will begin on Wednesday with the Mustangs playing in either St. Louis at Missouri Baptist or in Walnut Ridge at Williams Baptist.
Track and Field
Competing for the final time before nationals, Central Baptist College indoor track athletes Ally Swaim and Dylan Burnham both won races today at the American Midwest Conference Last Chance Meet, hosted by Principia College.
Swaim won a pair of events, the 60-meter hurdles and the 200-meter dash and Burnham came out victorious in the 600-meter race.
Swaim ran a time of 9.32 in the 60 to win by 0.62 seconds over Makenzie Schwartz of Columbia.
In the 200-meter race, Swaim ran a 27.40 that was over a second faster than anybody else. Burnham, running the 600 for the first time, posted a time of 1.26.71 to win by over half a second.
Griffin Smith also competed, finishing fourth in the 60-meter sprint.
Swaim will now wait to see if an earlier time of 9.02 will be good enough to head to the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championship, March 5 and 6 in Yankton, South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.