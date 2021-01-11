Returning home to play less than 24 hours after their last game, Central Baptist College men's basketball hosted the Bearcats of Rust College on Friday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (5-3) never led, trailing by as many as 19 points early in the second half, falling to Rust (2-4) 79-74.
Tedrick Wolfe led four Mustangs in double figures scoring and posted his second career double-double in the process.
CBC was unable to contain a hot shooting Bearcat squad, allowing Rust to make 61% of their shots from the floor in the first half while only shooting 40% itself.
Wolfe had 19 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. His other double-double came last February against William Woods.
TaJuan Johnson had 14 points off the bench and led the way in assists with four, while Zach Hudson chipped in with 13 points and Kelvin Robinson had 10 points
CBC forced 18 turnovers while only committing 14, but shot 4 of 20 from three and 10 of 19 at the free-throw line.
DeAvion Washington had a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds for Rust.
Rust shot 53% from the floor for the game and 50% from three. Rust grabbed 41 rebounds to CBC's 40.
The Mustangs are back in American Midwest Conference play on Tuesday night when they welcome the Scots of Lyon College to Reddin Fieldhouse. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
CBC Wrestling
After wrestling in a pair of duals Friday, Central Baptist College was back on the mat Saturday for the 2021 Mustang Invitational at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC would place eighth out of the eight teams that participated.
Individually, Alejandro Mas had the best day, placing fourth at 149 pounds, winning twice, including once over teammate Ben Freeman in the consolation semifinals.
Freeman was the only other wrestler to win a match, taking a major decision in the consolation round over Von Calhoun of Brewton Parker.
Next up for the Mustangs is the First American Midwest Conference duals, hosted by Hannibal-LaGrange. Next Saturday's matches from the Mabee Sports Complex will start at 8 a.m.
Hendrix Men’s Swimming and Diving
Paxton Higgerson won the 100-yard butterfly Saturday, highlighting Hendrix's dual meet against NCAA Division II Oklahoma Baptist at Bob Courtway Pool.
Higgerson won the event in a time of 55.70 seconds.
Spencer Quon finished second for the Warriors in the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:33.34. Riley Brown came in second in the 50-yard backstroke in 27.17 seconds.
The Orange and Black's Oli Steven-Assheuer placed second in 3-meter diving with a score of 135.8.
The Hendrix (0-1) 200-yard freestyle relay team of Dominic Stevens, Andrew Huss, Josh Wadley and Bailey McLendon took second with a time of 1:35.94.
Oklahoma Baptist (1-2) won the meet, 212-67.
The Warriors host their annual Orange and Black Scrimmage at 10 a.m. Jan. 16.
Hendrix Women’s Swimming and Diving
Veronica Ibanez won the 1,000-yard freestyle Saturday, highlighting Hendrix's dual meet against NCAA Division II Oklahoma Baptist at Bob Courtway Pool.
Ibanez won the event in a time of 11:56.12.
Annie Kannady finished second for Hendrix (0-1) in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:17.72. Bryanna Matkovich came in second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:56.06.
Oklahoma Baptist (3-0) won the meet, 218-67.
