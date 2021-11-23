Returning to the court for the first time since Nov. 9, Central Baptist College women’s basketball took on the Patriots of Baptist Bible College today at Dowell Fieldhouse. CBC (2-2) forced 22 BBC (1-4) turnovers and cruised to a 72-53 win.
Reagan Roetzel was the leading scorer for CBC, finishing with a career-high 20 points on a career-high-tying six made threes. Alexis Augustus also finished in double figures with 17 points while recording her seventh career double-double, adding 10 rebounds.
Game notes
Aminata Seck was the leading rebounder for either team, grabbing 15 points.
Macey Decker had 12 points off the bench.
CBC won the rebounding battle 48-37.
CBC took the lead with 8:13 left in the first quarter and never trailed again.
This was the 33rd time that the Mustangs have hit 10 or more threes in a game.
This was the 14th straight win in the series against Baptist Bible.
The Lady Mustangs had 15 assists on 26 made field goals.
Up next
CBC will finally open the home portion of their schedule on Monday night when they welcome the Saints of Randall University to Reddin Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Looking to salvage a game in the Heart-AMC Classic, Central Baptist College men’s basketball took on the Ravens of Benedictine College this afternoon at the Wheeler Activities Center. CBC (1-6) struggled shooting the ball and allowed BC (6-2), the #24 team in the nation to outscore them by 11 at halftime before losing.
Kelvin Robinson led the Mustangs with 23 points and 10 rebounds for his second career double-double. Jalen Adams and Jordan Parker both chipped in with 13 points. Despite winning the rebounding battle 30-27, CBC shot just 37 percent from the floor compared to 50 percent for BC.
The Mustangs will be off until Nov. 27 when they head to Kingsport, Tenn., for the NAIA Basketball Showcase (“The Show”) tournament. CBC will take on the Mighty Oaks of Oakland City University, with Saturday’s tipoff slated for 11 a.m.
