Returning to the court for the first time in nine days, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Bobcats of College of the Ozarks on Thursday at A. R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (2-3) used strong offense and outstanding defense to secure a 3-1 victory over College of Ozarks (6-6) by scores of 25-19, 23-25, 25-18 and 25-22.
The win over College of Ozarks was the first ever for the Mustangs, who hit the ball well again. The Mustangs had 75 points in the match compared to just 51 for the Bobcats.
CBC beat College of Ozarks for the first time in 13 meetings, avenging their five-set loss in Conway back in April.
CBC had 60 kills and hit .242, their second 60 kill match this season.
Kylee Sabella had 16 kills, while Presley Hamric had 14 and Reaven Seymore posted a career-best 11.
Molly Murphy recorded 47 assists, a career-high for her and the fourth most in a match in program history.
Murphy also led in digs, recording 14 for her fourth straight double-double.
CBC had nine service aces, including three from Seymore.
The Mustangs recorded 12 assisted blocks (six total) including five from Kenzie Hanks.
CBC posted its second win in four sets this season and their 47th four-set win in program history.
The Mustangs will remain in Arkansas for their American Midwest Conference opener on Saturday in Batesville against Lyon. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.