Kingsport, Tennessee — Looking to go two-for-two at the NAIA Basketball Showcase, Central Baptist College men's basketball was back on the court Sunday at the Meadowview Marriott for its final game of the Showcase against the Bears of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.
CBC (2-7) struggled shooting the basketball and trailed by 13 at halftime before losing 80-60 to WVU Tech (8-2).
Kelvin Robinson and Mayan Kiir both finished in double figures, with Robinson scoring 22 and Kiir adding 13.
Justin Van Pelt led the way on the glass for CBC, collecting nine rebounds.
In the first ever meeting between the two schools, CBC led on two separate occasions early in the game, but the high powered Bears offense allowed only 37 percent shooting from the field for the game.
CBC opens American Midwest Conference play at home in its next game Thursday night against Williams Baptist. Tipoff against the Eagles is slated for 7:30 p.m.
(0) comments
