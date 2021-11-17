Coming off a hard-fought overtime game its last time out, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Warriors of Bacone College on Tuesday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (1-4) led by 16 at the half and shot 59 percent from the floor in the second half to cruise to its first win of the season over BC (0-9).
Seven Mustangs scored in double figures on the night. Jordan Parker notched his first-career double-double in the game and CBC never trailed in the contest.
Every Mustang played Tuesday and all 10 scored at least three points. Kelvin Robinson topped all scorers with 18.
Justin Van Pelt had 17 off the bench, Mayan Kiir had 16 points and Parker had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Niles Smith notched a career-high 13 points, while Hayden Peterson knocked down four triples and had 12 points and Jalen Adams put in 11 off the bench.
Blake Bradshaw grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds.
CBC had 29 assists on 45 field goals, led by six assists from Adams, while the Mustangs won the rebounding battle 58-25.
The 113 points is tied for the fifth-most in a game in program history and barely missed the 115 CBC scored against Bacone last season.
The 58 rebounds is a season-high and tied for the sixth-most rebounds in a single game, while the 45 made field goals is the third-most ever in a game by the Mustangs
CBC shot 53 percent from the floor on the game and 41 percent from three.
CBC heads Friday to Peru, Nebraska, for the first game in the Heart-AMC Showdown. Tipoff against Peru State is scheduled for 8 p.m.
