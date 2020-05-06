Toebben signs
with men’s golfCentral Baptist College head golf coach Lyle Middleton has announced the first signee of his 2020-21 recruiting class. Travis Toebben will join the Mustangs this fall.
Toebben, a native of Warrenton, Missouri, played golf and basketball at Warrenton High School. He was three-time first-team all-conference selection in high school and played in the Missouri State High School Athletic Association champion ship three times. He was also named Gateway Athletic Conference player of the year as a junior and finished sixth in his district that season. Join us in welcoming Travis to the Mustang family.
Finley, Barker join CBC softball
Central Baptist College head softball coach Jordon Jones has announced the addition of two more Central Arkansas natives to her 2021 recruiting class. Tobi Finley and Abigail Barker will join the Mustangs this fall.
Finley, an outfielder from Sheridan, is transferring to CBC from Ouachita Baptist in Arkadelphia. She played in 15 games last season for the Tigers and had 11 hits, four RBIs and two stolen bases. She earned all-conference and all-state honors in high school and was the MVP of the Softball World Series in high in 2016. She also earned All-Conference honors from the GAC in 2018.
Barker hails from Perryville, where she played centerfield and second base. She was voted a team leader all three years that she played varsity and was an all-conference selection as a sophomore and a junior. She also excelled in the classroom, spending all four years on the honor roll and earning the EAST award.
Three more join CBC baseball
Central Baptist College baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced the signings of Matthew O’Neal, Hayden Whittaker and Gabe Parker to the Mustangs 2021 class. The three signees brings to total players up to 22 that will join the program next year.
O’Neal is coming to CBC from Liberty-Eylau High in Texarkana on the Texas side. An infielder and pitcher, O’Neal was a preseason Baseball Factory All-American in 2019 while earning honorable mention all-district honors as a shortstop that season.
He is also a two-year member of the National Honor Society and is graduating near the top of his class.
Whittaker comes to the Mustangs from Heritage High School in Rogers. This season at catcher, Whittaker was pounding the baseball, hitting .500 with a .667 on base percentage and an OPS of .844.
Parker, a catcher and infielder, was a four-time all-conference selection at Fouke High School. Additionally, he was also named defensive MVP and won the Dirtbag Award.
